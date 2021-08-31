The Grand Junction Rockies won both games of a doubleheader against the Rocky Mountain Vibes, 10-9 and 13-7, at Suplizio Field on Monday.
In the first game, the Rockies (48-38) trailed 9-7 going to the seventh and final inning when Luke Roskam hit a two-run single to tie the game, followed by a walk-off RBI single by Dondrei Hubbard to plate Nate Scantlin. Hubbard led Grand Junction with four hits and three RBI, and Roskam drove in four runs on two hits, including a two-run home run in the first inning with the Vibes
(21-65) leading 4-0.
Vinny Esposito and Jose Gutierrez both hit solo home runs.
In the second game, the Rockies won with far less drama. Up 5-4, Grand Junction scored eight runs in the bottom of the sixth to take a 13-4 lead to seal the game. In the frame, Rolando Martinez hit a two-run double, Kelvin Maldonado hit an RBI single, Esposito hit a two-run home run, Roskam hit a solo home run Gutierrez hit an RBI double and Austin Elder hit an RBI single.
Esposito and Scantlin both hit solo home runs for the Rockies. Roskam led Grand Junction with three hits and Esposito drove in a team-high four runs.