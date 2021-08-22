The Grand Junction Rockies looked to be on their way to a second straight loss to Ogden on Saturday, trailing 5-1 with two outs in the sixth inning in the first game of a doubleheader at Suplizio Field.
But the Rockies (42-33, 16-12 second half) rallied, scoring seven runs with two outs for a 9-7 victory. Grand Junction won the second game 5-4 for a sweep of the twinbill.
Josh Elvir singled with one out and then Austin Elder and Jake Anderson singled to load the bases. After a pitching change, Rolando Martinez walked to bring in one run and Frankie Jezioro singled in a second run.
With the bases still loaded, Nate Scantlin cleared the bases with a triple to push the Rockies in front, 7-6. After the Raptors (44-34, 15-15 second half) changed pitchers again, Vinny Esposito and Luke Roskam walked to re-load the bases.
Elvir’s second single of the inning drove in two runs for a 9-6 Grand Junction lead.
Michael Townsend, who took over as the Rockies closer after Robbie Baker signed a contract with the Milwaukee Brewers, recorded his fourth straight save, allowing an RBI single to Grand Junction High School graduate Owen Taylor.
Jimmy Dobrash pitched six innings, allowing six runs on six hits with four walks and six strikeouts to earn the win.
Scantlin, Elvir and Anderson all had two hits for the Rockies, who finished with eight hits — seven singles and Scantlin’s triple.
In the second game, the Rockies jumped to an early 3-0 lead and led 4-1 entering the top of the seventh inning.
After the Raptors tied the score 4-4, Roskam's two-out RBI single in the bottom of the inning gave Grand Junction the sweep.
The clutch hitting from the first game carried over to the first inning of the second game when Jose Gutierrez hit a two-out, three-run home run to put the Rockies up 3-0.
Andy Armstrong had an RBI single in the fifth inning for Ogden to make the score 3-1. Anderson's RBI single in the sixth inning restored the three-run advantage for Grand Junction and set the stage for the seventh.
Alexis Monge opened the bottom of the seventh with a four-pitch walk. With one out, Monge got into scoring position with a stolen base. Roskam then singled on an 0-1 pitch to complete the sweep.
The Rockies and Raptors play another doubleheader beginning at 4 p.m. today at Suplizio Field.