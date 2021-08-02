Trailing 10-6 in the bottom of the eighth inning, the Grand Junction Rockies’ game at Missoula on Sunday evening was suspended late by inclement weather.
Luke Roskam and Josh Elvir both had two-run hits for the Rockies, who scored four of their runs in the top of the fifth inning to trim the PaddleHeads’ lead to 5-4. However, Missoula scored four runs of their own in the bottom of the fifth to increase their lead back to five runs.
Vinny Esposito led the Rockies (35-25) with two hits and an RBI. Five Missoula (42-18) players had multiple hits, including Clay Fisher (three hits) and McLain O’Connor (two hits and three RBI).