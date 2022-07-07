It’s still a hitter’s league, but the clubs that can pair solid pitching with all the hitting that goes on in the Pioneer League are the ones that are in the playoff chase.
That’s been the case recently for the Grand Junction Rockies, who won four of six games against the Northern Colorado Owlz to position themselves well in the first-half pennant race in the South Division.
With 12 games to play entering Wednesday night’s opener at the last-place Rocky Mountain Vibes (10-24) in Colorado Springs, Grand Junction can catch and pass Ogden in the standings. The Rockies, though, need to dominate two teams below them in the standings and hope the Raptors trip a time or two against those same clubs.
The Rockies (19-17) are one game behind Ogden (20-16) entering the final two six-game series of the first half, and the division rivals play the same teams in reverse order. Grand Junction wraps up the first half at home against Northern Colorado (14-19) from July 12-17, with Ogden at Northern Colorado this week and hosting Rocky Mountain next week.
In their four wins against Northern Colorado last week — and one of their losses — Grand Junction got solid pitching. Most notable was a combined five-hit shutout, with starter Izzy Fuentes working out of a fifth-inning, bases-loaded jam in a 3-0 victory, and three relievers allowing only one hit over the final four innings.
In GJ’s 8-7 loss on July 4, starter Josh Agnew struck out nine in 4 1/3 innings, allowing three runs on eight hits. Agnew, the league leader in strikeouts with 44 (Fuentes is eighth with 34), has a 5.18 ERA, which is fourth in the Pioneer League (we told you it’s a hitter’s league; the top ERA is Idaho Falls’ Ramsey Romano’s 4.34).
The Rockies face a retooled Vibes club that is second in the Pioneer League in team batting average (.315), but last in ERA (9.59) after both a roster and coaching staff shakeup.
The Vibes’ pitching struggles could be good news for the Rockies’ hitters, who have a combined .288 batting average, eighth in the 10-team league and lost one of their best hitters last week.
Outfielder Nate Scantlin was traded to the Independent American Association’s SouthShore RailCats for a player to be named later. Scantlin was hitting .331 with 16 RBI in 30 games, but was out of Pioneer League service time at the end of this season.
Players can have no more than three years of prior professional baseball service, per league bylaws, and can play in the PBL only three years. Scantlin, drafted in 2017 by Cincinnati, played for the Billings Mustangs in 2019 when the Pioneer League was affiliated with Major League Baseball clubs, so this was his third year in the league. Scantlin signed with Grand Junction in 2021 and was the last remaining player from the Rockies’ original roster as an Independent club.
In his first game with the RailCats (Gary, Indiana) on Tuesday, Scantlin went 3 for 5 with a triple and scored three runs.
Grand Junction got off to a slow start, going 4-8 in their first dozen games, with Ogden doing the opposite (9-3). The Rockies have been playing catch-up ever since.
They finally caught and passed the Raptors on June 25 by in a 4-2 win in the first game of a doubleheader at Suplizio Field, then lost the second game of the day to fall back into a tie. A loss in the final game of the series put them one game behind Ogden, where they’ve stayed.
Should the teams finish the first half tied, though, Grand Junction would clinch the playoff spot based on its 7-5 record against the Raptors in the first half.
Morrill released: The Rockies have released former Fruita Monument pitcher Trey Morrill. He made eight appearances, all in relief, and had a 6.48 ERA in 16 2/3 innings. Morrill, who transferred to Colorado Mesa from Yavapai (Arizona) College, but left school before playing for the Mavericks, struck out 22 and walked five for GJ. Teams had a .300 batting average against him and scored 14 runs. His last game for GJ was June 25, an 8-3 loss to Ogden. In two innings, he allowed four runs on five hits, including a pair of home runs.