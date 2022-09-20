Nothing could stop the Grand Junction Rockies in their pursuit of a championship in 2022.
Not the hurdles of a first-time manager, not the loss of your best hitter midseason to the minors, not the uncertainty that comes with an impending change in ownership, nor could the reigning champs.
And now, that resilience is rewarded with a title.
The Rockies rolled past the Missoula PaddleHeads, the defending Pioneer League champions, 10-4 on Monday to clinch the team’s first league championship in Grand Junction, and the first overall for the franchise, formerly the Rookie affiliate of the Colorado Rockies, in 41 years.
The Rockies swept the PaddleHeads in two games — both at Missoula since their stadium agreement prevented them from playing at Suplizio Field on Saturday.
The club’s last Pioneer League title came in 1981 as the Butte Copper Kings in Butte, Montana. Manager Bobby Jenks, a World Series hero for the Chicago White Sox, played for the Copper Kings in 2001.
The Rockies fell in an early 1-0 hole Monday before Alex Nielsen hit a sacrifice fly to score Tyler Sandoval in the third inning. The PaddleHeads scored again in the third and fourth inning to build a 3-1 advantage.
The Rockies’ offense started rolling in the fifth. Jordan Fitzpatrick singled home Jaylen Hubbard, Sandoval doubled home Fitzpatrick and Nielsen again came through to score Sandoval on a sacrifice fly.
In the eighth, Sandoval reached on an error that scored Shawn Ross and Nielsen hit a two RBI double that brought Hubbard and Fitzpatrick home. Ross hit a home run in the ninth and Nico Popa came home on an error in the ninth.
The Rockies came through in all facets of the game.
In the seventh, Nick Gatewood tripled after a ball bounced over the head of right fielder Jake Cruce. The throw to third pulled Hubbard off the bag and Gatewood raced toward home. But Hubbard threw a laser to Sandoval at the plate to end the inning and preserve the Rockies’ 5-4 lead.
Hubbard played one of his best games of the season, going 4 for 5 with three doubles and one RBI. Nielsen also delivered on the big stage, going 2 for 3 with four RBI. Ross was 3 for 5 with two runs and one RBI — the Rockies pounded out 14 hits.
Starting pitcher Jimmy Dobrash threw 4⅓ innings before late-season pickup Ian Kahaloa stepped in to finish the fifth and sixth. Kahaloa earned the win.
Grand Junction’s road to the top was a little rocky. The team had a losing record through June before everything began clicking as the team grew closer and more confident. They finished second in the PBL South Division in the first half before posting a PBL-best 36-11 record in the second half.
The Rockies beat the Ogden Raptors in the divisional series two games to one. In game one of the championship series, the Rockies scored 12 runs in the first four innings before going cold.
They led 12-5 entering the ninth when the Paddleheads crossed five runners. Trevin Reynolds, one of the best closers in the regular season, promptly ended the comeback attempt with one pitch.
Now the Rockies — or, soon-to-be renamed Rockies — enter a new era.
The team was sold to Future Legends in August, the same company that owns the divisional foe Northern Colorado Owlz. The sale becomes official at the end of the month.
Mike Tollin, an Emmy-award-winning producer known for The Last Dance, will act as the managing owner of the club. Tollin promised a team name change in his introductory press conference and expects that to be final by early 2023.