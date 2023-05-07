The answer: No one.
The question: Who can beat Grand Junction’s Alexis Skarda in a mountain bike race in her own backyard?
Skarda, the professional cyclist and decorated alum of Colorado Mesa University, dominated the women’s pro field Saturday to win the Rides & Vibes mountain bike race for the second consecutive year.
Taking a familiar tactic from her extensive knowledge of the 40-mile course in the Tabeguache-Lunch Loops trail complex, Skarda charged into the lead at the first opportunity.
“My plan was to go hard right when you get to the trails and stay on the gas for the whole climb to try to spread the field out,” Skarda said in the finish area on Main Street. “It seems like in this race, whoever can get a gap on that first hill tends to stay in that position.”
She pedaled away, creating a gap, which she held to the finish line.
“This is such a technical race,” Skarda said. “It’s one of the more technical mountain bike races that we have (in the United States).”
That makes her local knowledge even more valuable, Skarda said, adding that the rocky, rugged terrain requires intense focus and strength.
“It’s hard on your body,” said Skarda, a former U.S. marathon mountain biking national champion. “It’s really bumpy. So I tried to be smooth.”
She crossed the finish line in 3 hours, 58 minutes, 52 seconds, some 7 minutes ahead of women’s pro runner-up Erin Huck of Boulder, who was a member of the U.S. Olympic mountain bike team at the 2020 Summer Games in Tokyo.
Another U.S. Olympic mountain biker — Howard Grotts of Durango — won the men’s pro division Saturday, in 3:13:30.
ON YOUR TOES
“I always love to come to Grand Junction to race,” Grotts said. “The trails here are incredible. They are really technical so they keep you on your toes.”
Grotts, who represented the U.S. at the 2016 Summer Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro, said he and fellow Durango cyclist Cole Paton were together all the way to the bottom of the famed Windmill climb.
“I knew I had to give it a go there because Cole descends very well,” Grotts said. “I figured if I got a bit of a gap that might force Cole to take some chances.”
Paton, for his part, said he — indeed — took chances on the descents.
But Grotts held his advantage to the downtown finish, collecting a winner’s check for $5,000 — matching the check Skarda won for the women’s pro victory.
In all, $30,000 in prize money helped entice the field of pro riders — 35 men and 25 women.
Second place paid $3,000 in each division with $2,000 for third place. Prize payouts went to the top 10 cyclists in each pro category.
Grotts, who won the Leadville 100 mountain bike race three consecutive times (2017-19), also is a multiple national champion in college cycling for Colorado School of Mines and Fort Lewis College.
The Durango native just this year returned to pro racing after taking a brief hiatus to get a master’s degree from Mines.
“I took a little break from racing and went back to school to keep it kind of fresh,” said Grotts, known as “Howie” to his cycling colleagues. “Now, obviously, it’s great to be back, great to be motivated.”
TIRE ANXIETY
“Howie was killing it today,” said runner-up Paton. “I always love racing with Howie; it’s super-cool. He’s back on form. I’m stoked to see him charging.”
Paton, who edged Grotts last weekend in a mountain bike race, said he could not close the gap this time.
“This was a really challenging course,” said Paton, who is originally from Cashmere, Washington. He moved to Durango to race bikes for Fort Lewis College. “This really tests riders. Everything is really technical. You have to be light on your bike. You have to manage your equipment.”
Including tires.
Paton said he went to a sturdier tire Saturday after getting a flat tire on a training ride on the Lunch Loops on Friday.
“I was nervous about (a flat) today, but I had no issues,” Paton said. “Yes, these tires are heavier, but it was worth it.”
Skarda, a former cross country runner at CMU who went on to win a national college mountain bike title, also led the field in Friday night’s downtown criterium.
She won the women’s event, and Colorado Mesa graduate Torbjorn Roed won the men’s pro criterium in front of a large, cheering crowd.
Skarda, riding for the Santa Cruz pro team, is on a combined mountain bike-gravel bike schedule this season.
She recently finished second in the huge Sea Otter Classic gravel race in California.
“It’s been really interesting,” Skarda said of the addition of long gravel events to her race calendar. “It’s been a huge learning curve for me because I like to go hard right off the bat.”
But that’s something a rider can’t do in a 150-mile gravel race.
CUTE CHAOS
“These new races have forced me out of my comfort zone,” she said, adding there’s more emphasis on nutrition, hydration, energy conservation, etc.
“My training has been a lot more miles and lot more focus on tactics and nutrition,” Skarda said after Saturday’s 40-mile mountain bike race.
Her next pro race is Unbound Gravel, a legendary 200-mile gravel race based out of Emporia, Kansas.
In addition to musical acts and the pro mountain bike races, amateur races for all ages were staged in connection with the Rides & Vibes weekend, a production of the Grand Junction Sports Commission.
A kids’ strider-bike exhibition “race” Friday night was a highlight of the weekend, according to Sports Commission Director Ben Snyder.
“That was such a fun thing,” Snyder said. “That was … cute chaos.”