Grand Junction’s Natalie Hanks returns a shot Friday during a No. 3 singles match at the Western Slope Open at the Elliott Tennis Center. After playing doubles her first three seasons with the Tigers, Hanks is playing singles this season. The senior won both of her matches to advance to today’s semifinals.
Grand Junction’s Natalie Hanks returns a shot Friday during a No. 3 singles match at the Western Slope Open at the Elliott Tennis Center. After playing doubles her first three seasons with the Tigers, Hanks is playing singles this season. The senior won both of her matches to advance to today’s semifinals.
Grand Junction’s Natalie Hanks returns a shot Friday during a No. 3 singles match at the Western Slope Open at the Elliott Tennis Center. After playing doubles her first three seasons with the Tigers, Hanks is playing singles this season. The senior won both of her matches to advance to today’s semifinals.
Grand Junction’s Natalie Hanks serves Friday during a No. 3 singles match at the Western Slope Open at the Elliott Tennis Center. After playing doubles her first three seasons with the Tigers, Hanks is playing singles this season. The senior won both of her matches to advance to today’s semifinals.
Grand Junction’s Natalie Hanks returns a shot Friday during a No. 3 singles match at the Western Slope Open at the Elliott Tennis Center. After playing doubles her first three seasons with the Tigers, Hanks is playing singles this season. The senior won both of her matches to advance to today’s semifinals.
MCKENZIE LANGE
Grand Junction’s Natalie Hanks returns a shot Friday during a No. 3 singles match at the Western Slope Open at the Elliott Tennis Center. After playing doubles her first three seasons with the Tigers, Hanks is playing singles this season. The senior won both of her matches to advance to today’s semifinals.
MCKENZIE LANGE
Grand Junction’s Natalie Hanks returns a shot Friday during a No. 3 singles match at the Western Slope Open at the Elliott Tennis Center. After playing doubles her first three seasons with the Tigers, Hanks is playing singles this season. The senior won both of her matches to advance to today’s semifinals.
MCKENZIE LANGE
Grand Junction’s Natalie Hanks serves Friday during a No. 3 singles match at the Western Slope Open at the Elliott Tennis Center. After playing doubles her first three seasons with the Tigers, Hanks is playing singles this season. The senior won both of her matches to advance to today’s semifinals.
Natalie Hanks loves a challenge, and that’s why she’s doing something new for her senior season on the Grand Junction High School tennis team — playing alone.
As a freshman and junior (her sophomore season was canceled because of COVID-19) she played doubles for the Tigers. Last season, she and her sister, Kylie, paired up as the No. 1 duo.
“We decided to pair up because if the Colorado Mesa baseball team (coached by their father Chris Hanks) reached the World Series, we’d go to that instead of the state tournament. That way, we weren’t leaving anyone alone if we left. We were also pretty at much at the same level,” Natalie said. “Playing with her was a great experience, she’s my best friend. We could also get mad at each other more than we would because of that. It was great.”
Hanks used to play volleyball and started tennis in middle school. She went to a camp hosted by the Elliott family and was hooked.
The sport was fun to her but the community sold her.
“When I got to the Elliotts, I met so many great people and that made me love the sport more,” Hanks said.
She made the Tigers’ varsity team as a freshman and teamed with Kylie during her junior season.
The tandem was a perfect match and made a run to the Class 4A state semifinals before losing 6-1, 6-1 to Kent Denver’s top pair.
Kylie graduated last year, so Natalie opted to try singles.
“It’s super different. You move on the court a lot more,” Hanks. “I’m working on placing the ball well, (playing singles) is all new to me.”
While this is uncharted territory for Hanks, she’s traversing it pretty well.
Her first big performance of the season came Friday at the Western Slope Open at the Elliott Tennis Center.
She defeated Poudre’s Madelyn Meyer 8-1 in the first round and Durango’s Sydney Pritchard 8-0 in the quarterfinals.
Hanks and Grand Junction No. 1 singles player Emma Aubert were the only District 51 singles players to advance to the semifinals in the championship bracket.
Hanks’ strategy is to spray the ball all over the court and tire the other player out.
“You might tire them out and then that can give you an opportunity to strike,” Hanks said. “I try to stay in the middle of the court so that I can get to either side quicker.”