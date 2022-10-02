Repeating as Southwestern League champions seems unlikely for the Grand Junction High School soccer team.
The Tigers lost to the SWL-leading Durango Demons 3-0 on Saturday at Canyon View Park.
Penalties didn’t go their way, drawing the ire of spectators, and the Tigers (8-3, 4-2) struggled to make a dent in the Durango defense.
Goalkeeper Andon Tow did his best to make saves, but the Demons (12-0, 5-0) kept the pressure on him in the first 40 minutes. Durango, the top-ranked team in Class 4A, scored twice in the first half — once on a set piece — and found the net again in the second half.
The win all but assures the league crown for the Demons. Of Durango’s final three opponents, only Fruita Monument has a winning record. Durango defeated the Wildcats 7-1 in the first matchup.
Softball
Central swept a road doubleheader from Durango, playing only seven and a half innings in winning 14-3 and 21-3.
The Demons (4-15, 1-5 Southwestern League) jumped to an early lead in the first game, allowing one run in the top of the first before scoring three of their own.
But the Warriors’ (16-6, 6-1 SWL) wasted little time in responding. After scoring one run in the second, they scored three in the third, five in the fourth, and four in the fifth to end the game early.
Tuscani Ritter was 3 for 4 with a double, three runs scored and four RBI. Jenna Fraser was 2 for 3 with four RBI. Central had 12 hits — including four doubles and two triples. Fraser earned the win, allowing three hits and striking out nine in five innings.
The second game was over by the Warriors’ fourth plate appearance.
Fraser hit a two-run single to score Jazz Fenn and Bailee Ritterbush. Briyon Fenn replaced Fraser as a courtesy runner and scored on Ritter’s single. Central scored nine runs in the first inning and 14 in the second. Central had 19 hits and five doubles — two from Ritterbush.
Fraser, Ritter and Aspen Satterfield each had three hits. Ritter and Satterfield were 3 for 3 and scored three times. Allison Brunk had four RBI and Ritterbush three.
EllaGrace Kellerby started the game in the circle. She allowed two hits, one run and struck out two in one inning. Fraser pitched the second inning, allowed two hits and struck out one.
Palisade 12, Montezuma 5: The Bulldogs overcame an early 5-1 deficit to beat the Panthers.
After Palisade took a 1-0 lead in the top of the first inning, Cortez scored five runs in the bottom of the inning to take the lead.
But the Bulldogs (17-4) picked things up soon after. They scored five runs in the top of the second and never looked back. Mikayla Talbott earned the win, allowed seven hits and striking out nine. Palisade had nine hits in the win.
Volleyball
Seeing a teammate go down with an injury is tough to overcome. It’s even more difficult when that player is your setter and team leader.
Palisade battled back from losing senior Ella Steele to an injury in the third set to beat Battle Mountain 25-15, 25-22, 17-25, 25-21.
“We showed grit and tenacity,” Palisade coach Wendy MacAskill said. “(Battle Mountain) is a good team and we had to work for the win and for us to fight on the road was great.”
With Steele out for the fourth set, the Bulldogs (8-6, 4-2 Western Slope League) turned to Braeleigh MacAskill as the lone setter. The sophomore had been getting some setting duties in Palisade’s 6-2 lineup, which features rotating a setter so there are always three hitters in the front row.
MacAskill led the Bulldogs with 24 assists and Mikaela Buxton, who normally played in the front row, moved to a more defensive position and finished with 12 digs. Addie Ritterbush had 19 kills, two solo blocks and four block assists and Lauren Hardin had four aces in the win.