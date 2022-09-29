Grand Junction’s Angel Mendez, left, scores one of his two goals Wednesday night in the Tigers’ 4-0 victory over Central at Community Hospital Unity Field. Mendez leads Grand Junction with 11 goals this season.
Grand Junction's Luiz Aguirre looks for an open teammate Wednesday night in the Tigers' 4-0 victory over Central at Community Hospital Unity Field.
Scott Crabtree
Grand Junction’s Angel Mendez, left, scores one of his two goals Wednesday night in the Tigers’ 4-0 victory over Central at Community Hospital Unity Field. Mendez leads Grand Junction with 11 goals this season.
Scott Crabtree
Grand Junction's Luiz Aguirre settles the ball Wednesday night in the Tigers' game with Central at Community Hospital Unity Field.
Scott Crabtree
Grand Junction's Luiz Aguirre, center, cross the ball as teammate Alex Warnuton, 2, gives chase on Wednesday night in the Tigers' game with Central at Community Hospital unity Field.
Scott Crabtree
Central goalkeeper Alejandro Jimenez sends the ball downfield Wednesday night in the Warriors' 4-0 loss to Grand Junction at Community Hospital Unity Field.
Scott Crabtree
Grand Junction's Gerardo Hernandez shoots Wednesday night in the Tigers' game with Central at Community Hospital Unity Field.
Scott Crabtree
Grand Junction's Alex Warnuton, 2, and Central's William Rodriguez, right, chase down a ball Wednesday night at Community Hospital Unity Field.
Scott Crabtree
Grand Junction's Luiz Aguirre is stopped by a Central defender on Wednesday night in the Tigers' game with Central at Community Hospital Unity Field.
Scott Crabtree
A Central player takes the ball away from Grand Junction's Luiz Aguirre on Wednesday night in the Tigers' game with Central at Community Hospital Unity Field.
Scott Crabtree
Grand Junction's Luiz Aguirre, left, battles with Central's Angel Moreno, right, for the ball Wednesday night at Community Hospital Unity Field.
The Grand Junction High School soccer team shook off some rust and beat Central 4-0 on Wednesday night at Community Hospital Unity Field.
The Tigers were buoyed by a fast offensive attack and a stiff defense that limited the Warriors to only three shots in the game. The win, which was the Tigers’ first game in a week, gets their blood flowing a bit ahead of a big match against Durango on Saturday.
“I think we were a little impatient up front … Like, when you have the ball and you have a player back, being impatient could be taking a shot instead of waiting for a teammate to come help you out,” said GJ coach Jonathan Pando. “I can’t take away a win from them. But I know what they’re capable of and they know what they’re capable of. But it’s been a week since we last played so our intensity wasn’t totally there.”
It was apparent early on that the Tigers (8-2, 4-1 Southwestern League) were faster than the Warriors. But, Central occasionally outmuscled its crosstown rivals.
Central goalkeeper Alejandro Jimenez, one of the few upperclassmen on the roster, was relentless in snuffing out scoring opportunities and didn’t shy aawy from contact. He often put himself in crowds to stop would-be goals.
But he was tested early and often, meaning that a ball was bound to find the net eventually. That first happened around the 25-minute mark in the opening half. Alex Warnurton passed crossfield to Mason Sanders, who tapped the ball and it slowly rolled under Jimenez for a 1-0 lead.
Central struggled to plug the leaky defense throughout the rest of the half.
A few minutes later, Angel Mendez was streaking downfield and dribbled away from a defender. He faked a shot to his right and got Jimenez to commit that way before shooting the ball into the middle of the net for a 2-0 lead.
Mendez scored again in the second half and leads the team with 11 goals this season.
“Taking a week off, you practice here and there but it’s not like playing a game, it’s not enough,” Mendez said. “It feels amazing to be the goal scorer but it’s all because of my teammates. I get perfect assists.”
The Warriors (2-5, 0-2 SWL) couldn’t match Grand Junction's first-half intensity. They were outshot 9-1 by the Tigers and had a 4-1 disadvantage on set pieces.
Central toughened up a bit in the second half. Early on, defenders got physical and made Grand Junction forwards and strikers pay for moving the ball downfield. But that wore down, too.
Central coach Joe Diedrich said he’s using the game as a chance for his young roster to learn from mistakes and build for the future.
“I tell the guys that we need to build, grow, and get better. We played Montrose with not as much intensity, and I think we grew a lot in one game,” Diedrich said. “They have started marking people and getting physical as the season has gone on. If I let you do whatever you want — in any sport — you’re gonna do whatever you want. But if I give you a little pushback … that makes it a little tougher.”
Diedrich also praised Jimenez’s performance.
“Without him, they score more than four for sure,” Diedrich said. “He’s intense, always in the game and has great technique. Some of those (diving saves) he makes … he practices and works on the technique and knows where to go.”
Mendez’s second goal came off an assist from Luiz Aguirre. Aguirre passed upfield a bit to Mendez, who was just outside of the goaltender box. Mendez then placed it just above Jimenez. Miller Jones scored the final goal with about 12 minutes left.
In the second half, the Tigers outshot the Warriors 13-2, including 6-2 on goal.
Now the Tigers’ focus shifts to undefeated Durango — the No. 1 team in Class 4A. Grand Junction lost 2-0 to the Demons earlier this season, so another loss all but assures Durango will win the SWL crown.
Pando said that practicing those little moments of patience will be the difference in a game featuring two good teams
“For 80 minutes, it’s going to be just a battle,” Pando said.