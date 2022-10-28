Grand Junction’s Luiz Aguirre, 10, looks to shoot as Steamboat Springs goalie Charlie Welch gets into position Thursday in the Tigers’ game with the Sailors in the first round of the Class 4A state playoffs.
Grand Junction's Luiz Aguirre uses a slide tackle to take the ball away from Steamboat Springs' Brady Adams on Thursday in the Tigers' game with the Sailors in the first round of the Class 4A state playoffs.
Grand Junction's Alex Warnurton pass the ball downfield Thursday in the Tigers' game with Steamboat Springs in the first round of the Class 4A state playoffs.
Grand Junction's Luiz Aguirre tries to head the ball into the goal off a corner kick Thursday in the Tigers' game with Steamboat Springs in the first round of the Class 4A state playoffs.
Grand Junction's Blake Sturgeon tries to get around Steamboat Springs' Campbell Mclaren on Thursday in the Tigers' game with the Sailors in the first round of the Class 4A state playoffs.
Grand Junction's Luiz Aguirre dribbles down the field Thursday in the Tigers' game with Steamboat Springs in the first round of the Class 4A state playoffs.
Grand Junction’s Miller Jones outjumps Steamboat Springs’ Brady Adams for a head ball Thursday in the Tigers’ game with the Sailors in the first round of the Class 4A state playoffs.
Grand Junction;s Angel Mendez chases down the ball Thursday in the Tigers' game with Steamboat Springs in the first round of the Class 4A state playoffs.
It took 40 minutes of regulation, 30 minutes of overtime and five penalty shots for the Grand Junction High School soccer team’s season to end on a frigid Thursday night.
The season’s practices, workouts, drills and games all came down to 10 isolated kicks between one team’s goalkeeper and a scorer from the other. And it all ended when a kick from the Sailors' Campbell MacLaren was just out of reach of the Tigers' James Garcia on the left side of the net.
Grand Junction lost 3-2 in a shootout against Steamboat Springs at Community Hospital Unity Field in the first round of Class 4A playoffs.
The Tigers dropped their heads into their hands, shirts, whatever they could find, and cried as the Sailors mobbed each other and filmed a Tik Tok. Such is the dichotomy of an instant classic playoff soccer game.
The defeat devastated an 11-man senior class for the Tigers that became one of the more accomplished the program has seen. It also made for an unsatisfying end to a season where Grand Junction (11-4) won eight of its final nine regular-season games.
“That’s soccer, man. I missed a PK in a final, I know exactly how they feel,” coach Jonathan Pando said. “It eats at you and you can’t dwell on it … Right now, it’s all about building them up and reminding them to support each other. I tell them to love each other at school.”
Grand Junction had the momentum in the first half and tried to keep the pressure on Steamboat (9-7) throughout the game. The Tigers took 11 shots in the opening half, compared to the Sailors’ three. However, only three of the Tigers’ 11 shots were on goal.
Grand Junction’s closest chance at scoring came in the waning minutes of the first half. Luiz Aguirre was winding his way to the right side of the net, cut inside and tapped a pass to Angel Mendez. Mendez then took a wide-open shot but a Steamboat defender stuck his shin in front of the ball at the last second.
That intensity chilled in the second half and overtime periods with both teams being much more selective with their shots. But the adjustments yielded little more than some athletic saves from goalkeepers.
In the shootout, Grand Junction’s goals were scored by Aguirre and Mason Sanders.
Pando said that the future for everyone, senior or not, starts now.
“All 11 of those seniors can go play somewhere (in college) … If they want to, they’re going to have to learn to work even harder,” Pando said. “Now, what are you doing to improve? What are you doing to make yourself better and the team better? And yes, we’re losing 11 seniors. So which of these young guys are going to take that step and say, ‘Hey, it’s my turn.’”
FRUITA FALLS
The season also ended for Fruita Monument in the first round of the 4A playoffs. The Wildcats (7-7-1) lost 3-1 to Centaurus.
The Warriors (14-2) relentlessly attacked the Fruita defense in the first half, scoring all three of their goals in the first 40 minutes.
Garrett Gray scored Fruita’s goal in the first half off of an assist from Wilson Siegmund.