It took 40 minutes of regulation, 30 minutes of overtime and five penalty shots for the Grand Junction High School soccer team’s season to end on a frigid Thursday night.

The season’s practices, workouts, drills and games all came down to 10 isolated kicks between one team’s goalkeeper and a scorer from the other. And it all ended when a kick from the Sailors' Campbell MacLaren was just out of reach of the Tigers' James Garcia on the left side of the net.