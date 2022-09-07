Despite collecting more hits on Tuesday, the Grand Junction softball team lost at Montrose 3-1.
The Tigers (2-5, 0-2 Southwestern League) outhit the Red Hawks (3-5, 2-1 SWL) 5-3, but couldn’t come up with a clutch hit in the loss.
Trailing 1-0 in the fifth inning, Grand Junction rallied with two outs to tied the game. Kaylie Kellerby walked and Jaxon Clark followed with a single. Lindsey Cooley reached on an error to load the bases and Alexis Walpole’s bases-loaded walk forced in the tying run.
Montrose took the lead back in the sixth inning. Baeli Minerich led off with a double and Andie Blowers followed with a double. Minerich was forced to hold a third base, but the Red Hawks had two runners in scoring position with no one out. Aby England’s RBI groundout drove in Minerich with the go-ahead run and Blowers scored on a passed ball.
The Tigers had one final chance to stay in the game in the top of the seventh. With one out, Kellerby walked and Clark again followed with a single. After Cooley fouled out, Walpole walked to load the bases. However, Minerich struck out Veda Irwin to end the game.
Minerich finished with 10 strikeouts in the win. Clark took the loss, allowing only three runs — two earned — on three hits with eight strikeouts and two walks.
Boys Golf
Hunter Simmons and the Grand Junction High School golf team stole the show at the Vail Mountain School Invitational at the Vail Golf Club.
The Tigers had the best finish of the 18 teams with a 221. Simmons won the individual title with a 2-under-par 69. He had five birdies, including three on the back nine. Ky Korte and Jack Kaul both shot a 76 to tie for seventh, Maddox Lovato tied for 11th with a 78, and Landon Scarbrough tied for 38th with an 87.
Fruita Monument tied for third in the team standings at 234. Dillon Jones was the Wildcats’ top finisher, tying for fourth with a 75. Kaleb Holm tied for eighth with a 76, Will Stewart and Stone Carver tied for 27th and Jacob Johnson finished 56th.
Palisade placed eighth with a 245, led by Blake Hooker’s 78 (tied for 12th). Also for the Bulldogs, Alex Morrall tied for 19th with an 80, Ian Allen tied for 39th and Joe Morgan tied for 44th.
Dillon Crabtree shot an 85 to lead Central, which finished 13 in the team standings. Also for the Warriors, Parker Shahan and Owen Kieran tied for 51st, Nicholas Colunga tied for 62nd and Kaden Brokaw finished 74th.
Boys Soccer
Caleb Kyle scored the only goal in Fruita Monument’s 1-0 victory at Rifle. Lucas Matlock assisted on Kyle’s goal and Ryan Knight made six saves to record his fourth shutout of the season for the Wildcats (4-1)
Grand Junction improved to 3-1 with a 9-2 victory over Basalt at Canyon View Park.
