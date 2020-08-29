The early morning drive from Grand Junction to Fort Collins left the Grand Junction softball team flat Friday, with the Tigers losing a pair of run-rule games.
Grand Junction managed only one hit in a 20-1 loss to Rocky Mountain, then fell 20-5 to Poudre.
Kaia Cobb drove in five runs for Rocky Mountain, which scored four or more runs in every inning in the game that was called after four innings. The Lobos had 13 hits, including five doubles and a pair of triples.
Iralind Hayworth walked to lead off the fourth inning, moved up on a ground ball and scored the Tigers’ only run on a base hit to right by Polly Senko.
Grand Junction (1-3) trailed Poudre by only two runs going into the bottom of the second, but the wheels came off, with the Impalas scoring 11 runs. The game was called after three innings by the run rule.
Hayworth drove in a pair of runs with a base hit and Senko got another run home when she reached on an error, cutting the lead to 6-4 in the second inning.
The Impalas responded with nine hits in the bottom of the second, including four doubles and one triple, to put the game out of reach.