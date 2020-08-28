Windi Serrano has been around the Grand Junction High School softball program long enough to know the Tigers can hit.
Serrano, who was promoted to head coach this season after four years as the Tigers’ assistant — and two years each as an assistant at Palisade and Fruita Monument — watched from the third-base coaching box as Grand Junction pummeled the ball Thursday in a split of a doubleheader with Durango. Grand Junction won the opener 17-6 in five innings, then lost the nightcap 21-11, also in five innings.
”They’ve always been able to hit,” Serrano said. “We’ve been working on it, teaching them a little more mechanics on hitting inside and outside (pitches) and working on that. I know they can hit and they showed it today for sure.”
Included in Grand Junction’s hit parade were four home runs, including a pair of no-doubt grand slams in the first game, one by Emilie Angel in the first inning and another by TK Landes in the third.
”Everybody really works hard when we start hitting,” Angel said. “It’s a lot of focus and we work on specific things, inside and outside and being able to hit our spots.”
In its first game action of the season, Grand Junction came out swinging from the heels, scoring nine runs on six hits in the bottom of the first inning, sending 14 batters to the plate.
After Landes led off with a triple and scored on Iralind Hayworth’s base hit, the Tigers had the bases loaded for Angel. Grand Junction’s catcher crushed her first home run of the season to center for a 5-0 lead, and the Tigers never slowed down.
A single and two walks in the third inning loaded the bases with two out for Landes, and she responded with a home run to left for a 15-6 lead.
”We’ve been practicing a lot more hitting, so things have gotten easier with hitting,” said Landes, who said at times the ball seemed even bigger than usual. “The pitchers weren’t pitching very fast, it was just right.”
Durango scored all six of its runs without a hit in the second inning — Harley Hutto had trouble hitting the inside corner after the long half inning and walked six batters, hit two more, and the Tigers committed an error.
She allowed only three base runners the rest of the way, none getting past second.
Hayley McDonald and Ellie Dohm hit home runs in the second game for Grand Junction, which took off before dawn this morning for a pair of games in Fort Collins, after which they’ll drive home. School District 51 is not allowing overnight trips during Season A.
”I’m happy at least we get to go somewhere, that’s the best part,” Angel said. “It’d be terrible if we just had to stay here, honestly.”
Durango’s Sydney Flores hit her own no-doubt grand slam for the Demons (1-4) in the first inning of the second game, which seemed to get her teammates going offensively. The Demons scored runs in every spot in the lineup except the No. 8 spot.
Down 10 runs entering the fifth inning, the Tigers, who were the visitors in the second game, came up with one run to extend the game when Caylee Richardson reached on an error and came around to score on Polly Senko’s base hit to left.
Durango loaded the bases with two out in the bottom of the inning and got the run it needed to end it when Mia Baguskus singled to left.
Serrano, who played at Fruita Monument, then at Otero Junior College and Colorado Mesa, believes she has the makings of a good softball team.
”We just need to figure out how to back up our pitchers when they’re giving us plays,” she said. “They’re working hard. They just need to believe in themselves. We believe they’re going to be good. They can hit, we know they can play defense, they need to learn how to believe in themselves and get that confidence.”
She also believes she’s in the right position as a head coach.
”I was a little nervous today before I got here but then I stepped in there and felt this is where I’m meant to be,” she said. “These kids need somebody who cares for them and (will) be positive and I felt that’s where God put me.”
The Tigers are responding to that positive vibe.
”Serrano’s been here since my freshman year as an assistant coach so a lot of us knew her,” Angel said. “She pushes us in a good way to be better.”