Ed Johnson was the defensive coordinator during workouts Tuesday with the Grand Junction High School football team.
This morning, he’s the head coach.
Grand Junction Athletic Director Carol Sams announced Tuesday afternoon that Johnson will take over as the Tigers’ interim head coach for the 2020 football season.
The move gives Sams and District 51 Athletic Director Paul Cain time to conduct a search for a permanent head coach and allows summer workouts to continue uninterrupted.
“It hit us all, no one knew it was coming,” Johnson said of Mike Sirko’s retirement last month. “That morning (the assistant coaches) decided we’ll keep it going, and I talked to our athletic director right after that happened and told her I was interested in the position and felt I should have it.”
Johnson, 40, has been on the Tigers’ staff since 2010 and has been the defensive coordinator the past eight seasons.
He talked with several of the assistants on Tuesday and said he should have his staff squared away this week.
“Between all of us, the experience is ridiculous,” he said. “Coach Simo (Darrel Simonton) coached (Sean) Mulvey, he coached me, I coached under him when I was a junior college transfer and sat out before playing at Mesa. We’ve got a huge amount of experience.”
Johnson played two years at Colorado Mesa, graduating in 2005, was a graduate assistant coach with the Mavericks and was an assistant at Scottsdale (Arizona) Community College.
Although he’s been on the defensive side of the ball with the Tigers, he has experience as an offensive assistant and said the coaches will fit the system around the players’ strengths.
“I’ve been doing this a long time. You judge and gauge the talent and the kids you’ve got,” he said. “You definitely have to adjust for the kids you get on a yearly basis. Those kids change, some kids don’t play one year. You’ve got to adjust, I’m a big proponent in doing what works.
“We’re not going to put them in a position to do something they can’t do, we want to put them in position to be successful. If we need to change things up and spread them out in space where they’re more dangerous to be more successful, that’s what we’ll do.”
Grand Junction has had a group of about 50 players for summer workouts, the most they’ve had the past few years, despite the strange circumstances.
“We’ve got a solid group of 50 kids. It’s been awhile since we’ve had that,” Johnson said. “The great thing about it, with all the things going on right now, we’ve still got more kids at one summer workout than we’ve had the last three years. We don’t have 16 seniors like last year, but we have enough, and we have a huge supporting cast.”
The coaches have kept things upbeat as everyone wonders about the status of playing in the fall because of the coronavirus pandemic.
“We’re hoping this is a normal season, we’re carrying on like it’s going to be,” Johnson said. “We try to stay positive around them. We don’t want to make it a Debbie Downer, we let them know we’re pretty positive the season is going to happen, we’re preparing like it’s going to happen.
“Kids get complacent if things slow down. We try to keep them hyped up as much as possible.”