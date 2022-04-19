Nathan Loss is not your ordinary teen.
The 15-year-old from Grand Junction is a champion powerlifter, taking first place at the USA Powerlifting Association competition in November, setting five state records. Achieving first place against 18 others in his age/weight class qualified him for nationals in March, where he placed third in his age and weight division.
“Never quit, never fail,” D.J. Dumas said about his stepson Nathan. “The boy doesn’t stop.”
Loss was lifting weights and going to the gym with his older brother Jayce at the age of 11. All seemed well, but then his father died suddenly in October 2019 and his brother joined the Marines two months later, leaving Nathan alone to work through his grief.
Rather than turning to a negative outlet, Loss turned to sports. He wanted to run track but strained his right hamstring. Still, he persevered and did his best to work out at the gym.
Loss said Parker Jelouchan, a personal trainer at Mesa Fitness, noticed him and asked him about his goals, and if he would be interested in competing in powerlifting.
Jelouchan began training Loss in January 2021, working one-on-one once a week. The other four days he followed Jelouchan’s exercise program. Loss said his personal trainer worked with him to fix his “weak points” and had him do a lot of squats and bench press.
“Volume is the key, we used to say,” Loss said. “Do more reps or sets, and you’re guaranteed to improve.”
While training, he again experienced an injury, this time to his left hamstring, which delayed him in entering competitions. But the determined “natural athlete,” as he calls himself, pressed on.
“I remember him going snowboarding,” Dumas said. “It was nerve wracking (for him) to worry about getting an injury. Recreational sports are difficult when training for competition.”
Loss went to the Colorado State Competition in November and took the top spot in the TEEN1 age division in the 67.5 kilo (148.8 pounds) weight class, qualifying him for nationals in Lombard, Illinois, near Chicago.
He competed against 16 others on March 23, earning third place, where he performed 308-pound squats, benched 170 pounds and dead-lifted 336 pounds.
After his success, he visited his brother Jayce for two weeks.
“He feels very proud of me, he’s happy for me and we usually train together (now) so we basically push each other to be better and stronger,” Loss said.
His goals include qualifying every year for nationals and attending the World Powerlifting Competition when he is eligible (age 20).
By then, he plans to be able to perform 700-pound squats, bench 450 pounds and dead-lift 750 pounds.
His mantra is “Proud but never satisfied.”
“Lifting, in general, automatically lifts your self-esteem and lifts stress off your life, and is a way to get all your emotions out and reset yourself,” Loss said. “I have an outlet to find my way.”
Jelouchan is grateful for the experience of working with Loss.
“After (our) first meeting, I knew (he) would go places in this sport,” Jelouchan said.
“Nathan is one of the hardest-working individuals I have ever worked with, and as he grew as a lifter, he helped me grow as a coach. He will do whatever it takes to be the best. I can’t wait to see what he accomplishes in his lifting career.”
Besides his brother and coach, Loss looks up to Alex Sydor and Angelo Fortino as role models in powerlifting. He’d like to help others find success in the sport.
“I would do 100% hands-on,” he said, “and I’d do what my coach did for me.”