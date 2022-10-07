Grand Junction No. 2 doubles player Jameson Boyer, left, returns a shot Thursday as partner Nick Silzell looks on in the Class 4A Region 8 tournament at the Elliott Tennis Center. The Tigers’ duo — and the rest of the team — advanced to today’s finals.
Grand Junction High School senior Matt Silzell plays a singles match in the Class 4A Region 8 tennis tournament atColorado Mesa University in Grand Junction, Colo., Saturday, Oct. 6, 2022. Photo by Barton Glasser
Grand Junction High School senior Evan Gear plays a singles match in the Class 4A Region 8 tennis tournament atColorado Mesa University in Grand Junction, Colo., Saturday, Oct. 6, 2022. Photo by Barton Glasser
Grand Junction High School junior Jameson Boyer plays a doubles match against players from Palmer Ridge High School during the Class 4A Region 8 tennis tournament atColorado Mesa University in Grand Junction, Colo., Saturday, Oct. 6, 2022. Photo by Barton Glasser
The Grand Junction High School tennis team has a chance to send every player to the Class 4A state tournament.
The Tigers advanced their entire team to the finals of the 4A Region 8 tournament on Thursday at the Elliott Tennis Center. The championship matches begin at 8 a.m. today.
Evan Gear, the Tigers’ No. 1 singles player, easily won his first two matches. The second match was a 6-1, 6-3 win over Kai Otsuki of Vail Christian, the same player who beat Gear in the regional finals last season. Gear faces Aspen’s Chase Kelly in the finals.
At No. 2 singles, Matthew Silzell faces Vail Christian’s Daniel Blanch in the final. Silzell swept his first match and won his second in three sets. No. 3 singles player Evan Severs faces Vail Christian’s Leo Yang in the final. Severs has yet to lose a game in regionals. He won his first three sets 6-0 before his opponent was forced to default with an injury in the second set in the semifinals.
In doubles, the No. 1 pairing of Jase Satterfield and Bailey Rubinstein face Steamboat Springs’ JP Carter and Wiley Cotter in the final; Nick Silzell and Jameson Boyer (No. 2) face Central’s Canaan Ross and Andrew Kirschenmann; Liam Pomrenke and Christian Tuttle (No. 3) face Central’s Caleb Blanck and Owen Bickham; and Isaac Boyer and Jack Welling (No. 4) face Palmer Ridge’s Alex Shook and Victor Struski.
Central’s No. 2 and No. 3 doubles have not yet clinched spots in state, but will do so regardless of the finals result if the teams they beat in the semifinals win the third-place matches.
Central’s No. 4 doubles team of Ethan Tregilgas and Joseph Kirschenmann, are in the third-place match. They will force a playback match if Boyer/Welling win.
Cross Country
Fruita Monument, Palisade, Central and Grand Junction all ran in the Southwestern League cross country championship at the Lincoln Park Golf Course.
Battle Mountain won both team titles. In the girls race, Fruita was second, Central finished fifth, Grand Junction placed seventh and Palisade was eighth.
For Fruita, Ella Unrein finished third, completing the course in 18 minutes, 41.3 seconds, the best of any local runner, and MacKenzie Black finished sixth
Jocelyn Olson placed 21st for Central with a mark of 21:19.6 and Palisade’s Aspen Johnson placed 23rd with a time of 21:25.5. Grand Junction’s best finisher was Zoe Jones in 33rd place. She crossed the finish line after 22:37.8.
In the boys race, Central — which finished second — had four runners finish in the top 10, led by Shalom Trowbridge’s third-place showing. Trowbridge crossed the finish line in 15:31.4.
The other Warriors in the top 10 were: Jackson Edwards, fourth in 15:49.8; Alex Fisher, seventh in 16:31.1 and Samuel Garmany, ninth in 16:38.8.
Fruita’s boys team was fourth, Grand Junction finished fifth and Palisade was eighth.
Palisade’s top finisher was Zenon Reece, who placed eighth in 16:34.2. Fruita was led by William Stenhouse’s 13th-place finish in 17:07.6 and Grand Junction’s top placer was Connor Kinser, 21st in 17:36.6.
Soccer
Central battled Bayfield to a 1-1 tie in double overtime.
Both teams scored in the first half.
Adrian Soto-Mendoza scored the goal for the Warriors (2-6-1) on an Oscar Fuentes assist. Goalkeeper Alejandro Jimenez saved a final Bayfield (6-2-2) penalty kick to secure the tie.