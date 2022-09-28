A tennis player’s ability to stay even-keeled can be just as important as a smooth backswing.
The Grand Junction High School tennis team is hoping both are up to par as it travels to Niwot today to begin the Colorado High School Activities Association dual team tennis tournament.
Rather than award a team state champion with points accrued in the individual tournament — as CHSAA has in the pas — 16 teams in Class 4A and Class 5A are competing in single-elimination dual-tournament brackets to crown the state winner. The individual championships are Oct. 13-15 at Pueblo City Park (4A) and the Gates Tennis Center (5A).
The Tigers are the No. 9 seed and the Cougars are No. 8. If the Tigers win, they will play again on Saturday.
“It (emphasizes) the team concept. We always talk about the team concept but if you get first or second in regionals you’re only going, not the whole team,” Grand Junction coach Carol Wilder said. “It’s exciting, I think it brings the team together a little closer together and shows how important of a piece everyone is to the puzzle. If you have a solid core all the way through, you have a chance here.”
Wilder said the Tigers cancelled an appearance at a tournament this weekend in case they advance.
The dual state tournament hasn’t changed how Wilder or her staff coach the players. She did wish they had been able to play some tougher competition.
“During a match no matter what athlete you are — professional, amateur, just high school — you’re gonna play with your mind,” Wilder said. “And it’s just so tough to overcome those demons that we build in our head when we make errors.”
Should the Tigers win today — and Niwot boasts two of the best singles players in the state — they will likely face the top-seeded top-seeded Kent Denver on Saturday.
Team captain and No. 1 singles player Evan Gear knows all about the importance of a strong mental game. In last year’s regional tournament, Gear made it to the finals and won his first set, but ultimately lost the match.
“You just can’t get too excited and you can’t get too down on yourself. You gotta stay calm because the match is a marathon,” Gear said. “Otherwise you’ll start to break down, you’ll start to tighten up and that makes your ground stroke not good, then you start rushing, and it just snowballs from there.”
The Tigers had a chance to fine-tune their game in a dual against Fruita Monument on Tuesday at Canyon View Park. Grand Junction won 7-0.
In singles, Gear beat Colby O’Day 6-1, 6-1, No. 2 player Matthew Silzell beat Sam Meyer 6-1, 6-0 and No. 3 player Evan Severs beat Jack Fry 6-4, 6-4.
The No. 1, No. 2 and No. 4 doubles teams won in straight sets with the No. 3 team of Christian Tuttle and Liam Pomrenke beating Colton Gechter and Evan Prosser 4-6, 6-4, 11-9.
With Tuesday’s win out of the way, Gear and the Tigers look forward to today’s challenge.
“This gives teams from this side (of the state) to go far and do something,” Gear said. “If singles lose, then doubles have to pick us up. If doubles lose, then singles have to come through. It’ll be a good bonding experience for the team.”
Softball
Fruita Monument only needed three innings to take care of Montrose, winning 15-0 at the Kronkright Sports Complex.
Olivia Wirth opened the scoring with a single to right field that scored Bailey Bingham and Ava Stephens home. Later, Chloe Padilla hit a grand slam to left field to give the Wildcats a 7-0 lead, which grew to 9-0 after one inning.
Padilla was 1 of 2 and five RBI as she also drew a bases-loaded walk in the second inning. She shut down the Red Hawks, who mustered only one hit and struck out four times. Padilla threw 42 pitches in three innings to earn the win.
Stephens was 3 for 3, scored three times, had one RBI and stole two bases. Carmella Fortunato was 2 for 2 with a pair of RBI and a steal and Lacie Rodabaugh had two RBI. The Wildcats (9-9, 3-0 Southwestern League) had 11 hits in 20 at-bats, stole four bases and drew six walks.
Aby England had the lone hit for Montrose (3-13, 2-4 SWL).
Palisade 11, Rifle 1: The Bulldogs (14-4, 3-0 WSL) had eight players register a hit in the five-inning victory. Four of them had multiple hits and Macie Robertson and Madi Gray, the first two hitters in the lineup, were 3 for 4. Robertson had a home run in the bottom of the fourth and four RBI and Gray had three RBI.
Mikayla Talbott was in the circle for Palisade and linited Rifle (9-5, 1-3 WSL) to four hits. She had four strikeouts, allowed a single unearned run and walked three batters.
Volleyball
Fruita Monument swept Central 25-10, 25-19, 25-17 at home.
Brielle Smith led the Wildcats with three aces and Cambelle Brammer had three blocks. Trinity Hafey had eight kills, Jordan Talley had 11 assists and Avrie Waite had 13 digs.
Fruita improves to 5-7 overall and 3-2 in Southwestern League play and Central drops to 3-5 and 1-3 in the SWL.
Grand Junction lost in three sets to Montrose 25-19, 25-18, 25-21.

The Tigers drop to 2-11 overall and 0-5 in the SWL, and the Red Hawks improve to 4-7 overall and 3-1 in the SWL.
Soccer
Central was blanked 8-0 at home against Montrose. The Warriors are now 2-4 overall and 0-3 in SWL play. The Red Hawks are 3-7 overall and 1-4 in the SWL.