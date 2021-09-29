The Grand Junction High School boys tennis team moved one step closer to an unbeaten season in duals Tuesday, and it did so against its fiercest rival.
The Tigers defeated Fruita Monument 5-2 at Canyon View Park. Grand Junction (8-0, 7-0 Southwestern League) has one dual left this season: Thursday at Vail Christian. Fruita fell to 5-5 (2-2 SWL) in duals.
For the Tigers, Evan Gear defeated Ryan Davis 6-4, 4-6, 6-2 in No. 1 singles; Matthew Silzell defeated Sam Meyer 6-3, 6-2 in No. 2 singles; Evan Severs defeated Colby O'Day 6-1, 6-1 in No. 3 singles; Jase Satterfield and Bailey Rubinstein defeated Jack Fry and Evan Prosser 4-6, 6-2, 7-5 in No. 1 doubles; and Christian Tuttle and Nick Silzell defeated Jeremy Heer and Jon Miller 6-4, 6-4 in No. 2 doubles.
Fruita's victories came from Trevor Heer and Colton Gechter defeating Liam Pomrenke and Isaac Boyer 7-5, 6-2 in No. 3 doubles, and Trevor Rund and Jack Savage defeating Ethan Davis and Nick Warner 6-1, 6-0 in No. 4 doubles.
VOLLEYBALL
Central defeated host Aspen 25-23, 18-25, 17-25, 26-24, 15-10 to improve to 4-5. Rhyan Mason had 31 digs, Maylayna Thomas had six aces, Logan McCabe had 11 kills, Ari Mikolos had eight kills and Makenna Jaegar had 13 assists.
SOFTBALL
Central scored four runs in the second inning, five in the third and six in the fifth on its way to a 16-0 win over rival Grand Junction at CMU Softball Field.
Rylee Halcomb led the Class 5A No. 8 Warriors (16-4, 5-0 SWL) with three hits, an RBI and two runs. Sidona Johnston, Bailee Ritterbush, Tuscani Ritter and Briyon Fenn each had two hits, combining for eight RBI. Emma Diaz drove in two runs with a triple.
Jenna Fraser was Central's winning pitcher, striking out 10 Tigers (3-15, 0-5 SWL) and allowing three hits in 4 1/3 innings.
Palisade's game at Eagle Valley was canceled because of concerns of traveling through the Glenwood Canyon in rainy conditions.
SOCCER
Isaac Belnap and Tanner White both scored and Ryan Knight made seven saves to lead Fruita Monument to a 2-1 victory over Montrose at Canyon View Park. The Wildcats improved to 3-6-1, 2-1-1 in the SWL with the win.