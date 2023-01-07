Palisade, Grand Junction, North Fork and Meeker high schools all competed Friday in the two-day Tournament of Champions in Vernal, Utah.
Dominic Jones is the lone School District 51 wrestler in the semifinals. The Grand Junction senior had a first-round bye, then pinned Greysen McKinnon of Altamont, Utah, in 1 minute, 50 seconds in the second round. He then beat Sam Thornhill of Rock Springs, Wyoming in a 12-0 major decision — buoyed by five nearfalls in the match — to advance to the semifinals. There, Jones will face Morgan Hatch of Lyman, Wyoming.
For Palisade, Teagan and Keyton Young made the quarters at 106 and 132 pounds, respectively.
Teagan Young first beat North Fork’s Mitchell Finlayson in a 15-0 technical fall. In the second round, the freshman pinned Kirklin Hay of Rock Springs, Wyoming in 3:18. He dropped into the consolation bracket after a 10-0 major decision loss to Riverdale Ridge’s Mikey Medina.
Keyton Young earned pins in his first two matches — the first in 3:20 over Hayden’s Owen Miller and the second in 1:59 over Tayden Chappell of Wray. Undefeated Jake Hammer of Pinedale, Wyoming, beat Keyton 8-3 in the quarters.
For North Fork, Ace Connolley made the semifinals at 150. He pinned Carbon, Utah’s Preston Martinez in 33 seconds, Dawson Shupe of Uintah, Utah, in 40 seconds and Grason Kelley of Kemmerer, Wyoming, in 50 seconds. Sam Ware also advanced to the semifinals at 285 and faces Meeker’s Tanner Musser today.
Including Musser, Meeker has four wrestlers in the semifinals. Connor Blunt is representing the Cowboys in the 157 bracket, and Judd Harvey and Hayden Shults are on opposite sides of the 215 bracket.
Girls Basketball
Douglas County 60, Central 38: Cold shooting in the first and third quarters did in the Warriors (6-4) in against the Huskies (10-2).
Central was outscored 14-7 in the first quarter and 12-5 in the third.
The Warriors woke up in the second quarter to score 13 points but still entered halftime trailing 35-20.
Alex Wagner hit three 3-pointers and her sister Brynn Wagner drained two more. Alex Wagner led the team with 12 points and Brynn Wagner scored 10.
Krystyna Manzanarez, the team’s top scorer on the season, had six points but didn’t play in the second half. She could be seen on a live stream of the game on crutches and in a boot. Coach Mary Doane said Manzanarez will not play today against Centaurus.
Boys Basketball
Fruita Monument 52, Horizon 48: The Wildcats (8-1) staved off a fourth-quarter rally to beat the Hawks (2-6) on Friday.
The teams battled to a 23-23 tie at halftime before Fruita rattled off a 19-point third quarter and carry a 42-32 lead entering the final frame. Horizon fought back and even earned trips to the free-throw line late in the game but Fruita prevailed.