Palisade, Grand Junction, North Fork and Meeker high schools all competed Friday in the two-day Tournament of Champions in Vernal, Utah.

Dominic Jones is the lone School District 51 wrestler in the semifinals. The Grand Junction senior had a first-round bye, then pinned Greysen McKinnon of Altamont, Utah, in 1 minute, 50 seconds in the second round. He then beat Sam Thornhill of Rock Springs, Wyoming in a 12-0 major decision — buoyed by five nearfalls in the match — to advance to the semifinals. There, Jones will face Morgan Hatch of Lyman, Wyoming.