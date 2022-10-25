Grand Junction’s Gerardo Hernandez and Fruita Monument’s Nick Feddersen chase after a ball during a game earlier this season. Both teams reached the Class 4A state playoffs, with the Tigers hosting Steamboat Springs at 6 p.m. on Thursday at Canyon View Park. Fruita Monument plays at Centaurus at 5 p.m. on Thursday.
Grand Junction's Angel Mendez and Fruita Monument's Wilson Siegmund have helped their teams into the Class 4A state playoffs. The Tigers host Steamboat Springs at 6 p.m. on Thursday at Canyon View Park. Fruita Monument plays at Centaurus at 5 p.m. on Thursday.
Grand Junction’s Gerardo Hernandez and Fruita Monument’s Nick Feddersen chase after a ball during a game earlier this season. Both teams reached the Class 4A state playoffs, with the Tigers hosting Steamboat Springs at 6 p.m. on Thursday at Canyon View Park. Fruita Monument plays at Centaurus at 5 p.m. on Thursday.
Grand Junction's Angel Mendez and Fruita Monument's Wilson Siegmund have helped their teams into the Class 4A state playoffs. The Tigers host Steamboat Springs at 6 p.m. on Thursday at Canyon View Park. Fruita Monument plays at Centaurus at 5 p.m. on Thursday.
Grand Junction’s Class 4A first-round playoff soccer game is set for under the lights at Canyon View Park.
The Tigers earned a first-round home game by going 11-3 and will face another Western Slope team, Steamboat Springs (8-7) at 6 p.m. on Thursday on Rattle Snake Field at Canyon View. Should the Tigers win, they’ll advance to the second round of Quadrant 4 against the winner of No. 26 seed D’Evelyn and No. 7 Niwot on Nov. 2.
Grand Junction finished just outside of the Class 4A top 10 in the final CHSAAnow.com poll of the season, also released Monday.
Fruita Monument (7-6-1) drew the No 29 seed and travels to Centaurus (13-2) for a 5 p.m. first-round game on Thursday.
That winner plays either No. 20 Mullen or No. 13 Lewis-Palmer in the second round of Quadrant 2 on Nov. 2.
Durango is the No. 1 seed in the Class 4A tournament and is at home at 5 p.m. on Thursday against No. 32 Coronado.
Rifle is seeded No. 13 in the Class 3A tournament and hosts Aurora West College Prep in the first round.
Mountain Biking
Ben Garmany won the freshman boys state championship over the weekend at the state mountain bike championships, helping Grand Junction place eighth in the 29-team Division 2 flight.
Garmany finished the course in Glenwood Springs in 46 minutes, 24.41 seconds, pulling ahead in the second lap to win by almost 50 seconds. Riley Grimes of Palisade was 12th in 29:31.8.
Scarlett Hardie of Grand Junction was sixth in the JV girls race, finishing in 54:11.25.
Palisade placed 14th and Fruita Monument 15th in the team standings.
Palisade’s Kate Rizzo finished 23rd in the girls varsity race, Jackson Haftel of Fruita Monument was 29th in the boys varsity race and Siena Guzman Newton of Palisade 10th in the sophomore girls race.
Softball
Central’s Jenna Fraser was voted the Southwestern League player of the year on Monday, heading the 11-player first team.
Fraser was one of three Warriors on the first team, joining senior catcher Olivia Litzen and center fielder Bailee Ritterbush.
SWL champion Fruita Monument placed four players on the first team, junior pitcher Chloe Padilla, shortstop Ava Stephens, catcher Lacie Rodabaugh and left fielder Angelina Fortunato.
Jaxon Clark, a freshman pitcher/shortstop, made the first team from Grand Junction along with sophomore right fielder Kiah Thompson.
The other two first-team spots were taken by Montrose’s Andy Blowers, a junior catcher/pitcher, and sophomore pitcher/first baseman Bailey Minerich.
Windi Serrano of Grand Junction and Joe Bollinger of Montrose were voted the league’s co-coaches of the year.