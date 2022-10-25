Grand Junction’s Class 4A first-round playoff soccer game is set for under the lights at Canyon View Park.

The Tigers earned a first-round home game by going 11-3 and will face another Western Slope team, Steamboat Springs (8-7) at 6 p.m. on Thursday on Rattle Snake Field at Canyon View. Should the Tigers win, they’ll advance to the second round of Quadrant 4 against the winner of No. 26 seed D’Evelyn and No. 7 Niwot on Nov. 2.