Miller Jones is a standout athlete in soccer, cross country and skiing. But this spring, he has one focus: win a state championship in track.
Jones, a junior at Grand Junction High School, has done a little bit of everything for the Tigers. He helped their soccer team win a Southwestern League title last fall. He’s a top runner for their cross-country squad. And last year, he represented the Tigers at the Colorado State Track and Field Championships.
It was at the state meet where Jones put his name on the map. He was a sophomore but, because of a COVID-shortened freshman season, it was his first year competing at the high school level.
He finished 15th in the high jump and came up just short of the podium in triple jump, landing in fourth, only a quarter-inch away from third place, with a best leap of 43 feet, 4.5 inches.
Eddie Kurjak of Longmont, who just finished his redshirt season on the basketball team at Colorado Mesa, uncorked a championship triple jump of 45-5.75.
This season, Jones aims to move even higher on that state track and field podium.
“I plan on winning state for triple jump,” Jones said.
He also hopes to qualify for the state meet in the long jump and 300-meter hurdles.
Grand Junction’s coach Dustin Giesenhagen knows Jones has never lacked ambition.
“The guy is constantly busy. He’ll finish practice, go skiing, and then go for a hike out in the desert all in the same day. He’s naturally talented, but he’s also active all the time,” Giesenhagen said.
His activity is not without accomplishment. Jones has already gotten off to a hot start to his track and field season.
During the Warrior Wild West Invitational this past weekend, Jones won the long jump and the triple jump. In the latter, no other athlete came within a foot of his mark of 41 feet, 0.8 inches. He had a best long jump mark of 20-7.75.
He also placed third in the 300-meter hurdle final in 43.82 seconds, despite it being his first time ever competing in the event.
But Jones is no stranger to seeing success, despite a lack of experience.
Earlier this year, he competed in the Western Rail Jam, a ski and snowboard competition at Western Colorado University in Gunnison. Jones won that, too.
Giesenhagen said it’s his competitive edge and constantly active lifestyle that sets Jones apart.
Jones, in turn, gives his coaches the credit.
“I have some great coaches. They really reach out, they know me really well and have been great at helping me hit the marks I wanted to get to,” Jones said.
In order to compete for a Class 4A state championship in the triple jump, Jones will have his work cut out for him. Jones’ personal best is just over 43 feet.
He’s currently ranked eighth in Class 4A in the triple jump, with his mark of 42-1.75 at the Fruita Monument Invitational.
Tucker Peterson of Roosevelt, who beat Jones out for third place at state last season, leads 4A with a best triple jump of 46-3.5. Jones is 11th in the state in the long jump with his Warrior Wild West effort, with the best mark in 4A at 22-6.5.
Like everything else in his life, Jones won’t be satisfied even if he gets that state title.
He said he wants to set school records, too, and has his eye on Randy Brown’s 2008 record of 44-7.
Jones has his next chance to better his early season marks this weekend at the Mickey Dunn Invitational at Stocker Stadium.