In search of a win Saturday, both Grand Junction and Central couldn’t shake the offensive issues that have plagued them in their 0-4 records coming in.
Fumbles, turnovers on downs, bad snaps and little offensive line push marred both offenses for three quarters at Stocker Stadium.
By the end of the day, Grand Junction’s Kory Christensen made all the difference.
The senior running back hauled in a 69-yard pass early in the fourth quarter and capped the drive with a 3-yard touchdown run on a pitch to the right to lift the Tigers to a 7-0 win over the Warriors. Grand Junction (1-4, 1-3 4A Western Slope Conference) held Central (0-5, 0-4 WSC) to 36 yards of offense for the game.
“It feels so good (to get that first win),” Christensen said. “It was a stalemate. We could’ve beaten them a lot more, but we got the job done by the end of the game.”
Early in the final quarter, Grand Junction caught Central off guard with a play it hadn’t run all season, and it was enough to get Christensen in space.
Quarterback Peyton Brock threw a short pass to him and he broke free to get the ball all the way down to the 6-yard line. Brock dubbed the play “Pop Smoke,” a reference both to the football concept it used and the late rapper.
Two plays later, the Tigers took the lead for good.
“We threw in what you usually hear is a tight end pop,” Grand Junction coach Ed Johnson said. “We threw a running back pop. It’s something we threw in this week at practice. We played around with it. It went well a couple of times during practice. Today, we decided to throw it in there.”
Once they got the lead, the Tigers’ defense held firm. Central’s final two drives ended in a punt and an interception by Grand Junction’s Isreal Lane.
Before the Tigers’ winning drive, the contest was defined by mistakes and non-existent offense. The Tigers and Warriors combined for five fumbles (three by Central), two interceptions and four turnovers on downs.
Grand Junction lost three fumbles in the first half, giving Central great field position. However, the Warriors could never capitalize.
Numerous times throughout the game, bad snaps set the Warriors back so far that they couldn’t recover. The Warriors ended the game with minus-17 yards on the ground, largely because of those snaps.
Although the Tigers’ attack wasn’t particularly lethal, it was more effective than Central’s. Brock only completed six of his 20 passes, but those completions went for 146 yards, 104 in the final quarter. Grand Junction ran for 69 yards, led by Kieran Thompson’s 35.
Grand Junction no longer has to worry about going winless in this shortened season. Central’s last hope of avoiding such a fate is to pull off an upset at Montrose next Friday.
“It was pretty frustrating,” Johnson said. “It’s not the prettiest win, especially offensively. Both teams coming in 0-4, they knew one of these teams had to win. They’ve got good football players over there. They’ve got a great coaching staff. We knew it was going to be a battle. We just had to make fewer mistakes than they did at the end of the day.”
Conifer 28, Palisade 14: The Bulldogs (3-2, 3-1 3A WSC) went into the fourth quarter tied at 14-14, but Noah Wagner ran for two touchdowns in the final quarter to help the Lobos (4-1, 3-1) take first place in the conference.
Palisade trailed 14-0 at halftime but scored two touchdowns in the third quarter, one on a 39-yard touchdown pass from new quarterback Malakhi Espinosa and former quarterback Gabe Harrison, and the other on a blocked punt. However, by the end of the game, the Bulldogs saw their shot at getting into the eight-team playoff field decrease.