When Kieran Thompson took down Ponderosa’s Jaron Mahler in February for his first career state wrestling title, he not only ended his junior season with glory, he also set himself up for another title run as a senior.
Not even one month after his victory in a mostly full Pepsi Center, however, he began to wonder if he would even have a chance to display his championship swagger again for Grand Junction High School.
The COVID-19 pandemic disrupted society in March, leading to a chaotic year. High school sports in Colorado were halted in the spring and after many debates and negotiations, fall sports were approved. During that time, Thompson hasn’t had much time or opportunity to build on his title-winning form.
“I’m lucky enough to where I get to practice (wrestling) every now and then because I go to a club team and wrestle with them every now and then,” Thompson said. “Other than that, I haven’t done very much wrestling.”
Because of the uncertainty surrounding winter and spring sports, Thompson decided to return to a place he hadn’t been to since deciding to focus on wrestling in middle school — the gridiron.
“It was to make sure that I got to play a sport as a senior because that’s pretty important to me, just staying active,” he said. “If I have a wrestling season, then I’ll be ready for it because I’m already in decent shape for it. I just wanted to be able to play a sport because I’m kind of nervous about the whole COVID situation going on.”
His return to football has been productive. The Tigers are 0-4, but Thompson has been a bright spot. He ran for a team-high 42 yards and a touchdown in last weekend’s loss to Ponderosa. He also led the team in tackles with 15, one week after tallying 10 against Montrose.
Thompson has looked like a natural on the football field despite his relative inexperience.
“I think he came out and didn’t miss a beat,” Grand Junction coach Ed Johnson said. “He obviously came out and wanted to be competitive. He showed that on day one when he got out here in pads and started hitting. He hasn’t played since middle school, but it looks like he hasn’t missed a beat. He’s flying around and making plays on offense. He’s making plays on defense.
”Getting back into football, for him, has been like riding a bike.”
Should societal circumstances allow it, Thompson will return to the mat at the beginning of 2021. He hopes the physicality of football, as well as any leadership qualities he was able hone, come in handy as he seeks to defend his title.
The Tigers have a new wrestling coach in with Kyle Sand, one of two wrestlers in state history to go undefeated during his prep career.
Thompson is familiar with Sand because of his time as an assistant coach at Adams State University as well as his prior work with Grand Junction’s peewee wrestling squad. As far as Thompson is concerned, the coaching he’ll receive as a senior won’t be a downgrade in any way.
“I love our new coach,” Thompson said. “He’s awesome. He’s just like our old coach. He has the same mindset of wanting to compete and give it our all in order to win, and to keep getting better every day.”