Grand Junction’s Andrew Leyba was 3-0 and Kieran Thompson had two wins and a forfeit victory as the Tigers’ wrestling team won two of its three duals at Heritage on Saturday.
The Tigers beat Arvada West 60-18 and host Heritage 56-18, and lost to Grandview 38-30.
Leyba pinned Arvada West’s Austin Murphy, Grandview’s Rhett Herman and Heritage’s Mateo Reyes. Thompson pinned Grandview’s Gabriel Lasley and Heritage’s Anthony Lucero.
The Tigers’ Cale Moore also was 3-0, including a victory over the fifth-ranked wrestler in the 152-pound weight class.
Central 39, Montrose 36: The Warriors edged the Indians on the road thanks to pins by Davian Sandoval (126), Jason Pollard (152) and Jaysten Sanchez (170).
Montrose got victories from Kamron Alegria (ranked fifth at 120) and third-ranked Raul Martinez (195).
With the dual tied 36-36, Central’s Cole Sullivan defeated Adriel Martinez 2-0 at 113 to give the Warriors the victory.
Palisade wins twice: The Bulldogs defeated Summit 78-6 and Steamboat Springs 66-18 in a quadrangular at Rifle.
Keyton Young (113), Jacob Lee (120), Judah Guajardo (126), Franklin Barks (152) and Zach Barnett (160) all won both of their matches by pin.
Rifle split its duals, falling 42-39 to Steamboat Springs before beating Summit 42-22.
Boys basketball
Greeley West 65, Fruita Monument 54: Cole Savage scored 17 points, Skylar Johnson had 15 and Carson Hollingshead added 11, but the Wildcats (1-2) dropped their second straight game against a Greeley opponent.
The Spartans’ Colton Gillingham made four 3-pointers and torched the Wildcats for 40 points. Fruita only trailed 31-30 at halftime, but Gillingham scored 16 of his points in the third quarter as Greeley West (1-1) dominated 28-11 to pull away.
Central 46, Battle Mountain 29: While the Warriors didn’t have any scorers in double figures, Central rode a dominant defensive performance to earn its first win of the season and improve to 1-1.
It was a consistent offensive performance for Central, as the Warriors scored 12, 11, 11 and 12 points in each respective quarter.
De Beque 71, Nucla 60: Wes Ryan followed up his 37-point season debut with another 34 points as the 2A No. 2 Dragons improved to 2-0.
Jaden Jordan scored 17 points and Dillon Hurst added 11 for De Beque, which had to hold off a fierce rally attempt by the Mustangs, spearheaded by Ty Wytulka (12 baskets for 27 points) and freshman Steele Arnold (six made 3-pointers).
Girls basketball
Fruita Monument 40, Castle View 26: Kylie Wells accounted for nearly half of her team’s points, scoring 18 to lead the Wildcats to 3-0 with a road win.
Savanna Turner added six points and Emily Richardson five. Fruita pulled away with a 15-6 third quarter after leading 18-12 at halftime.
Central 68, Battle Mountain 31: After leading 25-20 at halftime, the Warriors (2-0) exploded for 30 third-quarter points as they ran away from the Huskies (1-1).
Leah Redding scored 19 points, Brynn Wagner scored 15 and Mya Murdock added 10 for Central.
“We were a little flat in the first half, but we really got after it in the second half,” Central coach Mary Doane said. “We had a ton of steals for layups.”