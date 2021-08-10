Up 5-4 entering the seventh inning, the Grand Junction Rockies allowed the Boise Hawks to explode for 12 runs in the top of the seventh in a 17-7 loss Monday night at Suplizio Field.
The Rockies (36-32) have lost nine of their past 11 games. Josh Elvir hit a two-run home run in the first inning to give Grand Junction a 2-0 lead. Elvir launched another home run in the third, a three-run blast to make it 5-3 Rockies.
However, in the seventh, the Hawks (32-37) got home runs from Luke Dawson, Nate Fisbeck and Jason Dicochea in breaking away for a 16-5 lead. The Rockies allowed 23 hits.
Luke Roskam and Jose Gutierrez’s RBI on fielder’s choices in the eighth and ninth innings, respectively, concluded Grand Junction’s scoring. Jose Gutierrez and Dondrei Hubbard led the Rockies with three hits each.