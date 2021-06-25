Jose Gutierrez played the hero Thursday for the Grand Junction Rockies. The outfielder's one-out single with the bases loaded in the sixth inning drove in two runs and broke a 6-6 tie as the Rockies went on to beat Great Falls 10-8 at Suplizio Field.
Dondrei Hubbard added a sacrifice fly in the sixth as the Rockies (14-15) won their sixth straight game. The Voyagers (12-17) loaded the bases with no outs in the top of the seventh inning, but Tyler Johnson relieved Hooper Mills and kept the damage to a minimum. Robbie Baker needed only eight pitches to record his sixth save.