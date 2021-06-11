Jose Gutierrez's fourth hit of the game Thursday night was his biggest for the Grand Junction Rockies.
With one out in the bottom of the ninth inning in an 8-8 game, Gutierrez stepped to the plate with Nick De La Rose at second base representing the winning run. Gutierrez hit his fourth home run of the season, a walk-off two-run shot to lead the Rockies to a 10-8 victory over Idaho Falls at Suplizio Field.
Dondrei Hubbard also hit a home run in the win, a three-run shot in Grand Junction's seven-run fifth inning. Jonathan Pino and Nick Scantlin had RBI doubles and Connor Uselton an RBI single in the big inning as the Rockies improved to 2-0 at home.