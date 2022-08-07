Shawn Ross may have found the best way to end a losing streak on Saturday night.
Ross launched a walk off grand slam over the center field wall at Suplizio Field against the Ogden Raptors that elicited cheers from fans and a mobbing from teammates for an 11-8 win.
With one fell swing, the Puerto Rico-born shortstop ended a two game skid for the Rockies and gave them a softer cushion for first place in the Pioneer Baseball League South division.
The moment was poetic for Ross, who went 2 for 4 with 7 RBI and scored twice.
He struck out in his previous at bat and a Rockies runner had not crossed home plate since the third inning. But, he was familiar with Raptors closer Jackson Lancaster.
“I was expecting a fastball because he hadn’t thrown off-speed for a strike. He went first pitch inside and I thought, ‘He has to go with the fastball now.’ I was just hoping to at least tie the game,” Ross said. “As soon as I hit it, I knew it was gone because I hit it perfectly.”
Jonah Girand led off the ninth by pinch hitting for Jay French and drew a walk. Fan favorite Nico Popa stepped up to the plate and crushed the first pitch he saw to deep right field — only for the ball to fall into the mit of fielder Brian Danser.
But Jaylen Hubbard didn’t let the momentum die and he singled to right field and moved Girand to third. Casey Petersen then drew a walk to load the bags.
“I think we were just trying to get simple, this was the second time we’ve seen (Lancaster),” Hubbard said. “For me, I told myself to stay simple and act like there’s two strikes, because the last thing you want is to strike out and not let the guy behind you get a chance.”
That set the stage for Ross’ walk off slam, his 17th home run of the season and his ninth since July 22.
Ross has been a rock in the infield for the Rockies (36-27 overall, 12-5 second half) all season long, having joined the team for the home opener after completing his collegiate career at Faulkner University in Montgomery, Alabama.
“Especially when I struck out in my last at bat, I told myself that I was going to do this, that I’m better than him and just try to stay calm,” Ross said.
The game appeared to be teetering on the edge of a Grand Junction blowout when they held a 6-2 lead in the second inning. Ogden (37-26, 9-8) then plated four runs in the top of the third. Grand Junction scored once in the third on a Joe Johnson home run, but was held scoreless until the final at bat of the game.
Eight guys in the Rockies’ starting lineup had a hit, including each of the first six batters. Jordan Fitzpatrick scored two teammates and was 1 for 4. Nico Popa also had an RBI.
Jimmy Dobrash started on the mound and was pulled after 4⅓ innings. Joshua Ibarra earned the win. In two innings, he struck out four batters, allowed one walk and one hit.
Ogden had 12 hits to Grand Junction’s 10, but only one of those came after the fifth inning.