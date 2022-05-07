Emma Aubert’s sophomore season as Grand Junction High School’s No. 1 singles player had its ups and downs.
Well, it was mostly ups as she won every match in a COVID-19-impacted regular season and her first-round match at the Class 4A state tournament. But the down is what ended her season when she lost in straight sets in the second round.
That loss stuck with the now-junior and she used it to fuel her path back to state, which begins Thursday at Pueblo City Park. Aubert won the No. 1 singles bracket in the 4A Region 8 tournament at the Elliott Tennis Center on Friday.
“I need to just not get so nervous this time,” Aubert said. “I think when facing new people who are really good, you get super tight. I think that was my problem last year. This time, I’m just going to have fun with it and take it one match at a time.”
Aubert was the top seed in the regional bracket and because Central’s Adi Hill didn’t play because of school testing, Aubert earned a first-round bye. All she had to do was win one match.
That match was against Durango’s Sophie Gallagher, who didn’t go down without a fight.
Aubert won the first set 6-1 and jumped to a 2-1 lead in the second, but Gallagher mounted a comeback.
Aubert’s placement on returns were just a tad off as Gallagher won three of the next four points to take a 4-3 lead.
Aubert has all of the physical skills to be great at tennis, her coach Carol Wilder said. What she struggled with last season was the mental aspect of the sport. Aubert showcased her growth in that once Gallagher took the 4-3 lead. Aubert started her own rally and won 6-4 to clinch her state spot.
“She’s gotta have a lot of positive energy and build from that. We keep reminding her that she has all of the physical tools to compete with anyone on the (Front Range) and that her mental skills will take her over the top,” Wilder said. “She came out in the second set (against Gallagher) down a little, she was questioning her strokes, which can end up getting into your head. But she was able to break through that and overcome it.”
Aubert is excited to get another chance at the state tournament. She’s not putting unnecessary pressure on herself, she’s just looking forward to the experience.
“At the end of the day, it’s just tennis. I need to just go with it and have fun, I’ve been preparing for this all season,” Aubert said. “It’s a fun trip with the team, if (nothing) else, and it will be a nice way to end the season against some new competition.”
Tigers Sweep Singles
Aubert isn’t the only Tiger headed to Pueblo next week.
No. 2 singles player Emma Thompson won her bracket after she defeated Montrose’s Rhyan Neary 6-3, 6-1 and Durango’s Ellie Davenport 6-2, 6-2. Thompson, a sophomore, made the tournament last season but lost in three sets in the first round.
“(Thompson) did some really good things last year. Once you see that competition, you know what to expect,” Wilder said. “She has had a really good season and I’m expecting good things from her. It’ll be nice to see her a year matured and see what she can do.”
Senior Natalie Hanks won the No. 3 singles bracket and never allowed a point. She topped Durango’s Jessie Mankins in the first round 6-0, 6-0 and Montrose’s Melaina Yender 6-0, 6-0. Last season, she was part of the No. 1 doubles pairing with her sister, Kylie, and made it to the third round at state.
“Natalie, she’s just such a smart kid, puts balls in play and is able to mix things up,” Wilder said. “She’s not a hard hitter but she’s smart, and that’s sometimes a good thing to have at three singles.”
Grand Junction’s No. 3 doubles team of Juliette Berry and Abby Kearl is also headed to state after winning a playback match.