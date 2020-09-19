Prep athletes across the country, including Western Colorado, have been through a tumultuous year filled with online classes, canceled seasons and uncertainty about when they could compete again.
Two Grand Junction High School athletes found solace throughout the shutdown in an unexpected place: the tennis court.
As a result, the two seniors were able to make their first, and only, postseason tennis appearances Friday in the Class 4A Region 8 tournament at the Elliott Tennis Center .
Blaine Butler is typically a star on the basketball court for the Tigers. As a junior, he scored 13 points per game with 4.7 rebounds. He can also be found on the diamond for Grand Junction and was hoping to build on his 13-hit, six-RBI, five-run sophomore campaign. Instead, the coronavirus pandemic hit in March and the prep baseball season was canceled on opening day.
Although baseball and basketball are slated for Season B and Season D in Colorado, nothing is guaranteed in the age of COVID-19. Butler wanted to capitalize on any opportunity for competition as a senior. He found that opportunity when boys tennis was one of the four sports approved by the Colorado High School Activities Association for Season A.
“With the whole COVID thing going on, I just thought, ‘There might not be a basketball season, there might not be a baseball season,’ so I was like, ‘I’m just going to pick up tennis and have fun with it,’ ” Butler said.
He only started honing his skills two weeks before the beginning of the season. However, he quickly got up to speed and is competing at No. 3 doubles with Nick Silzell.
“It’s fun,” Butler said. “When it comes to sports I want to get better at, I put the hard work and dedication into it and get better.”
Isreal Lane typically plays football and wrestles for the Tigers. However, until this week, football’s immediate future in Colorado was shrouded in doubt, as CHSAA had postponed the season until the spring (Season C).
He’s always had an interest in tennis. It wasn’t until the aftermath of the shutdown that he actually got to act on it.
“I (dedicated time to the sport) over the summer and I enjoyed it,” Lane said. “I never could play it because of football. I finally got the opportunity to play this year and just took it.”
This week, the CHSAA Board of Directors approved a resolution allowing for schools to opt for fall football. Grand Junction, as well as the other schools in District 51, have already decided to play this autumn.
Lane, who competes at No. 4 doubles along with Isaac Boyer, will transition directly from tennis to football in a busier-than-expected semester.
“I’m just going to have to try my best to (get back to football) because I’ve been juggling everything all year,” Lane said. “I’ll just figure it out.”
In each bracket at the regional, the champion and the runner-up both qualify for the state tournament next week in Pueblo. Butler didn’t qualify for state, as he and Silzell lost 6-3, 6-0 to Aspen’s Quinn McKie and Micky Terkun in the semifinals. Lane and Boyer also had their seasons ended against Aspen in the semifinals.
Every other Grand Junction player or doubles team qualified for state by finishing second to Aspen, which won almost every regional title. Jase Satterfield and Bailey Rubinstein qualified as the regional champions at No. 2 doubles.
Grand Junction’s other qualifiers are Max Nikkari (No. 1 singles), Matthew Silzell (No. 2 singles), Evan Gear (No. 3 singles) and Evan Severs and Christian Tuttle (No. 1 doubles).