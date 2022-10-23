Grand Junction defensive lineman Austin Curfman rushes Fruita’s quarterback during the Tigers’ game against Fruita Monument on Oct. 6. Curfman plays on both the offensive and defensive lines for Grand Junction and is a leader on the team. Below, Curfman leads the Tigers onto the field before their first game of the 2022 season.
Grand Junction High School lineman Austin Curfman waits for the snap during the Tigers’ game against Fruita Monument High School at Stocker Stadium in Grand Junction, Colo., Saturday, Oct. 6, 2022. Photo by Barton Glasser
Grand Junction High School lineman Austin Curfman rushes Fruita’s quarterback during the Tigers’ game against Fruita Monument High School at Stocker Stadium in Grand Junction, Colo., Saturday, Oct. 6, 2022. Photo by Barton Glasser
Despite being in the backfield chasing down ball carriers on nearly every play, Grand Junction High School’s Austin Curfman doesn’t see himself as the biggest, strongest or the fastest player on the gridiron.
“I’m probably not the smartest, either, but I’m the meanest,” Curfman said. “I’m not as gifted as some of the other athletes out there, so I have to work extra hard to compete with them.”
While he may be selling himself short, that mindset is why Curfman goes the extra mile in practice and prepares to be the best he can.
Curfman’s teammates and coaches call him “Tex,” because he showed up to a youth baseball practice in boots and jeans as a kid.
He rolls with the nickname and leads by example. Curfman, a senior, sees himself as a teammate who cares and who can have an impact coaches can’t.
It’s no secret the Tigers haven’t been successful in his prep career. Grand Junction (1-8, 0-3 Conference 6) has won three games in three seasons.
“At this point, we’re not playing for a playoff spot. All we’re doing is playing for the brothers beside us,” Curfman said. “And if you wanna go out there and let your brothers down, then you go out there don’t give it your 100%. And that’s not the guy I am, I love each and every one of these guys.”
That hard work is yielding results.
Curfman plays on both the offensive and defensive line and excels on defense. This season, he has 41 tackles and team-highs in tackles for a loss (11) and sacks (six). His six sacks rank first in the conference, fourth in Class 4A and 31st across all classes in Colorado.
“He’s not afraid of hard work, and that’s what I love about him. He’s not afraid to get his hands dirty and any coach would love to have him in the center of their ring,” said Landon McKee, coach for Grand Junction. “We go and run a hill that we call ‘Tiger Hill’ in the summertime and there were a couple of moments last summer, Tex was right there leading the charge. He was the first one up the hill, yelling at others to get up there.”
It hasn’t been the easiest ride with Grand Junction football but Curfman still has loved the experience and has made an impact on those around him.
“He’s just a great guy all-around, caring of others and selfless. There’s nothing bad about him,” said Sean Gill, a teammate and good friend of Curfman. “He always looks out for other people and tries to include the outcast.”
Curfman’s family also played high school football and wrestled. His parents are divorced so he spends time with his mother in Grand Junction and father in Delta. His father owns a small ranch where they raise livestock and grow crops, such as alfalfa.
“It’s a lot of hard work. There’s a lot of responsibility that comes with owning a place like that. Not only the chore side of things, but the financial side of things,” Curfman said. “If you’re wanting to make money on the property you buy, you’re going to have to spend a lot of money.”
But even the hardest workers need a hobby.
Curfman is a gearhead, something he also picked up from his family. He always liked cars and that grew into a passion as he got older. His face lights up when he talks about his ride — a 1997 Ford 7.3 Powerstroke.
“My dad’s a decent mechanic. He’s always working on engines from small things like a lawnmower to big things like semis,” Curfman said. ‘So, I’ve always been around those things and big projects. Now, I do my own projects. It’s a fun hobby, but it can be frustrating sometimes and expensive sometimes.”
Whether it’s working on an engine, running up Tiger Hill, or chasing down the opposing quarterback, Curfman knows he can overcome challenges.
“Everything I do, I do 100%” Curfman said. “I’m not as gifted as a lot of other kids who are out there, so i have to work hard to compete with them … I try to work my hardest in everything. There are some kids who don’t, and that’s fine, but I don’t. And that’s the difference between them and me and that’s the way it’s going to be.”
With his prep career nearly over, Curfman wants to win one more game. His last chance for that is Friday against Golden (6-3, 3-0) at Stocker Stadium.
If you have trouble finding him on the field, don’t look for the kid blazing down the sideline. Just look for No. 66 blowing through the offensive line and hunting down the opposing quarterback.