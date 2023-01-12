Whatever can happen will happen, right?
Grand Junction junior Murphy Harris entered Wednesday’s Jackpot Duals knowing he could compete for the 120-pound title and ended up winning a title.
Harris beat Fruita Monument’s LJ George in the preliminary round and then topped Brady Russell of Palisade in the finals.
This was the first time Harris got to showcase his skills in the weight class in front of a home crowd. He opened the season wrestling at 113, the same weight he was at last season. But he was cutting weight, which had its drawbacks.
“I was cutting way too much weight and wasn’t feeling healthy on the second day of those two-day tournaments. I didn’t like having to watch what I was drinking (just to stay at 113),” Harris said. “There is a difference between cutting weight quickly and cutting weight healthily, and I wasn’t being totally healthy. I was cutting weight too quickly.”
That left Harris, who is ranked ninth at 113 in 5A in the latest On the Mat rankings, feeling weaker and unable to compete. So he told coach Tanner Ridgway that he wanted to wrestled at 120
Now, he’s beginning to come into his own.
Harris, whose older brother Peyton wrestles at Western Colorado, debuted at the 120 class at the Tournament of Champions in Vernal, Utah, last week and placed sixth.
Ridgway and his staff have been getting Harris up to snuff at the new weight.
“We’ve been working a lot on his fundamentals. He’s going to be wrestling guys who are naturally 138 dropping to 120, which is just a stronger individual. He can handle that, it’s just a different type of wrestling,” Ridgway said. “It’s about technique, we’re not going to outmuscle guys, we just gotta be smart with how we’re wrestling … He’s not worried anymore about cutting weight as much and watching his liquids, he’s more focused on going out there, having fun and getting after it.”
Harris went 0-2 in the state tournament last year with a pair of close losses. Now, at a healthier weight and a clearer mind, he’s ready to grow from that experience.
“I came back the week after that tournament and said that wasn’t going to happen again. Over the summer, I spent some weeks in Missouri in the St. Louis area training,” Harris said. “Here, there’s a lot of different people in the stands I know, but I’m treating this like any other tournament. I’m just here to perform.”
Warriors Prevail
One week after a dramatic dual win over Fruita Monument, Central once again bested the Wildcats in their home gym.
Central won the Jackpot Duals with 151 points and Fruita finished second with 131.5. Grand Junction was third with 95 points and Palisade, without Keyton Young for the night, finished fourth with 53.
Most of the championship matches involved either a Warrior or a Wildcat.
The 106-pound championship match featured ranked wrestlers Central’s Elijah Hernandez, No. 5 in 5A, and Palisade’s Teagan Young, No. 9 in 4A.
Hernandez was aggressive early and often as he jumped to an 11-1 lead and pinned Young with 1:04 left in the match.
Devin Hickey and Trent Targett, No. 5 and No. 12 in 5A, respectively, squared off in the 165 title match for the third meeting this season between the friends.
Targett bested Hickey last week with a takedown in overtime and they again went down to the wire.
After a scoreless tie in the first period, Targett built a 3-0 advantage before blood time was called. After the breather, Hickey got on the board with an escape but trailed 4-1 not long after. Hickey closed the gap with a two-point reversal and then took a 6-4 advantage. Targett tied the match at 6-6 before Hickey clinched the 7-6 decision with an escape with 10 seconds left.