LAKEWOOD — The yells from Grand Junction High School jumps coach Sean Mulvey were the first indication Miller Jones had achieved something big with his triple jump Saturday at Jeffco Stadium. Then it was the “let’s pull out the metal tape measure” from somewhere near the pit that confirmed it.

Jones uncorked a hop, skip and jump of 50 feet, 5 inches to set a Class 4A state meet record and come within seven inches of a 50-year-old state record set by Harrison’s Victor White in 1973.