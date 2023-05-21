Grand Junction’s Miller Jones, above, soars through the air Saturday during the Class 4A triple jump at the state track meet in Lakewood. Jones set a 4A state meet record with his leap of 50 feet, 5 inches to win his second state tile this week.
Grand Junction's Miller Jones runs in the 110-meter hurdle finals that the state track meet.
LAKEWOOD — The yells from Grand Junction High School jumps coach Sean Mulvey were the first indication Miller Jones had achieved something big with his triple jump Saturday at Jeffco Stadium. Then it was the “let’s pull out the metal tape measure” from somewhere near the pit that confirmed it.
Jones uncorked a hop, skip and jump of 50 feet, 5 inches to set a Class 4A state meet record and come within seven inches of a 50-year-old state record set by Harrison’s Victor White in 1973.
“I had no idea that was a record,” Jones said. “I just told myself I was going to go 50 today. I was in the first phase of my jump and I could hear (Mulvey) screaming already, so I knew it was a pretty big jump. The second I landed I knew it was a 50-foot jump and I made a little mark on the side of the pit. There was a golf ball on the other side showing 50 feet and I knew I made it.”
Jones set out to win two medals during the Colorado High School Track and Field State Championships as the favorite to win both the long and triple jump, a goal he completed after winning both. By the time he left the podium for the 300-meter hurdles, he had four medals hanging from his arm. He placed sixth in his final prep race, clocking in at 40.45 seconds. Earlier in the day, he took fifth in the 110 hurdles with a time of 15.07. It was a far cry from pre-state Jones who “just wanted to see what I can do in the hurdles.”
“It’s amazing,” he said. “I got first in the jumps and it felt good to come out here and make everything I was saying actually happen.”
It was a happy ending to Jones’ prep career, which also included him taking part in one of the state meet’s traditions — the graduation ceremony. Clothed in full academic regalia, Miller’s achievements were listed out for the entire stadium to hear.
One of the biggest highlights, however, was hearing not only his teammates cheering for him, but others from the Western Slope.
“Our whole little valley, we’re together out here,” Jones said. “There’s not that many of us and I always hear Montrose cheering for me, Central cheering for me, even Fruita. Our little group supports each other and cheers for each other. I’ve had so many people from all over congratulating me on this meet and it’s been awesome to get the opportunity to make them proud.”
BAROUMBAYE CAPTURES GOLD — AGAIN
Daniel Baroumbaye nearly missed out on winning two state titles to end his high school career.
Through the first five of his six shot puts, three were fouls and he topped out at 53 feet, 1¾ inches. Well short of his personal record, let alone first place. On his final throw, Baroumbaye remembered how he got to be one of the best throwers in Colorado.
That put pushed him over the hump to a title and nearly broke a record.
“It was about being more calm,” Baroumbaye said. “I was amped up on my first throws so I calmed myself down, got long and threw as strong as possible.”
Baroumbaye’s final throw went 60 feet, a personal record by almost five feet and 4¾ inches away from tying the 4A state meet record set in 1997.
Discus has been Baroumbaye’s best event all season, though he was no slouch in the shot put. Like discus, in which he won gold with a state record on Thursday, Baroumbaye has his shot put form down to a science.
Baroumbaye was far from an athlete entering high school and now leaves Central has one of the best throwers the area has seen. Next up for the Colorado State-commit is the Great Southwest Track and Field Classic in New Mexico in early June, and then nationals in Oregon later that month
“Sixty feet was the (goal) today … Next is 70 but a cool 65 will work for me,” Baroumbaye said. “I can’t tell you how happy and how much joy I feel right now.”
TROWBRIDGE TAKES TITLE
Shalom Trowbridge didn’t let Friday impact Saturday.
The Central senior was a blink of an eye away from winning the 4A 800-meter crown on Day 2 of the state track and field meet. But he left that in the past and won the 1,600 title on the final day of the meet.
Trowbridge crossed the finish line in 4 minutes, 14.5 seconds. That was nearly six seconds faster than his previous best. He entered the race with only the ninth-best time in 4A.
“I was expecting that,” he said. “I hadn’t had the chance to really push myself in any of the 1,600s I ran this year.”
Trowbridge’s confidence was justified on the final lap, which coach Ted Leblow said he ran in 58 seconds.
“It was about 300 meters to go and the announcer came on and said the top five, ‘It’s anybody’s race, it’s who wants it more,’ ” Trowbridge said. “And I said, ‘Oh, I want it more!’ ”
Teammate Jackson Edwards, who will run for the Air Force Academy, finished 18th in the 1,600.