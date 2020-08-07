Grand Junction High School’s Carson Kerr started his senior season off Thursday with medalist honors in the first prep boys golf tournament of the season.
Kerr shot 1-under-par 71 for a one-stroke victory over Jordan Jennings of Montrose at Devil’s Thumb Golf Course in Delta.
Montrose’s Noah Richmond was third with a 74. Fruita’s Kade Hayward took fourth at 75 and Central’s Zach Wilson and Fruita’s Josh Stouder tied for fifth at 76. Palisade’s Alex Morrall and Grand Junction’s Walker Naramore shot 80 to finish in a four-way tie for eighth.
Rocco Manuel of Montrose shot 82 to finish in a tie for 14th.
Montrose finished as the top team with a score of 228, eight strokes better than Grand Junction. Fruita was third and Central took sixth.