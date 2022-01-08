At the prestigious Tournament of Champions in Vernal, Utah on Friday, Grand Junction’s Andrew Leyba and Micah Kenney and Fruita Monument’s Geno Gallegos all advanced to the semifinals in their respective weight classes.
The tournament features several of the top-ranked teams from Utah and multiple ranked wrestlers from Colorado, Wyoming and Utah.
The Wildcats’ Gallegos, wrestling at 106 pounds, won by major decision in the first round, pinned his second-round opponent and won a 4-2 sudden victory in the quarterfinals. In today’s semifinals, Gallegos faces Juab, Utah’s Rowdy Peterson, who is ranked No. 1 in Class 3A.
At 126, the Tigers’ Leyba had a bye in the first round, won by pin in his second-round matchup and advanced to the semifinals with a 9-2 decision. Leyba, who won his second Warrior Classic title in December, faces Juab’s Kaden Ercanbrack, who finished second in at state in 2021.
At 157, Grand Junction’s Kenney pinned his first two opponents and won 5-4 in the quarterfinals to advance to the semifinals, where he will meet Meeker’s Connor Blunt. Kenney didn’t face Blunt on his way to winning his first Warrior Classic title at 160. Blunt, who wrestled at 152 for the Warrior Classic, lost in the championship match.
Girls Wrestling
The District 51 Phoenix won five of the 10 weight classes at the Alamosa Tournament to win the team title over Olathe. The Phoenix scored 141 points and the Pirates, who had one individual champion, had 78.
District 51’s Adalaide Mattison won both of her matches in the 100-pound round-robin format to take the title. Apolloni Middleton went 3-1 in the 127 round-robin bracket to place first.
At 147, Kenya Contreras had a first-round bye and then pinned her next two opponents in less the 60 seconds — including Olathe’s Allie Stambaugh in 30 seconds in the championship match — to win her crown.
The Phoenix’s Layla Casto remained undefeated at 161, winning all three of her round-robin matches for the title. Adalee McNeil beat teammate Eden Schmalz in the final round-robin match to win the 185 title.
Marissa Simmons and Taliah Trujillo finished second and third, respectively, at 105 for District 51. Anaiah Guajardo-Zurate lost in the 111 title match and Laurel Hughes pinned Olathe’s Iaeliana Delgado to finish third at 136.
Olathe’s Nicole Koch, who is going for her fourth straight state title, pinned District 51’s Regan Dare in the 118 championship match. Koch pinned all three of her opponents in less than 60 seconds.