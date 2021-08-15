Brett Matthews threw eight dominant innings Saturday night and Nate Scantlin continued his hot hitting, driving in a pair of runs in the fifth inning in Grand Junction's 3-1 victory over Rocky Mountain.
Matthews struck out 10 and walked only two in eight innings, scattering six hits and allowing one run for the Rockies (40-32, 14-11), who remained in a first-place tie with Boise for the second-half lead in the Pioneer League South Division. The Vibes (15-57, 5-20) scored an unearned run in the first inning. After allowing a leadoff single in the second, Matthews retired 10 consecutive batters.
Scantlin, who is 7 for 15 in his past three games and raised his batting average to .340, doubled with one out, scoring Austin Elder, who led off the fifth with a walk, and Jake Anderson, who followed with a single.
Scantlin tripled to lead off the eighth and scored an insurance run on Luke Roskam's base hit to put the Rockies up 3-1. Matthews struck out the leadoff batter in the bottom of the eighth, and with two men on, fanned Jacob Barfield and Manny Olloque, then turned the game over to Michael Townsend.
Townsend, who has taken over as the Rockies' closer, walked the first man he faced in the ninth, but got a double play ground ball and got Joshua Esparza to ground out to third for his third save.