A first-inning run was all the offense the Grand Junction Rockies could manage Thursday night in a 7-1 loss at Missoula.
The loss snapped the Rockies' four-game winning streak and was only their third loss in 11 games in the second half of the season.
After back-to-back walks to Nate Scantlin and Austin Elder to lead off the game, Vinny Esposito hit a one-out RBI single for the Rockies' lone run.
Missoula (42-17, 7-4) scored four runs in the bottom of the inning off starter James Varela (3-5), getting a three-run home run from Nick Gatewood and a solo shot from Cameron Thompson. The Paddleheads added single runs in the fifth, sixth and eighth innings.
Varela allowed five runs on five hits through four innings, walking four and striking out five. Trevin Reynolds allowed one run on three hits over two innings, striking out two.
Grand Junction (34-24, 8-3) had only five hits and struck out 11 times, including six against starter Matt Mogollon.