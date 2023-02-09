CHS vs GJHS
Buy Now

Scott Crabtree/The Daily Sentinel

Grand Junction’s Colton Romero, left, battles Central’s Jordyn Willie in a 138-pound match earlier this season. Romero hopes to finish in the top four at this weekend’s regional tournament to earn a second straight trip to state.

 Scott Crabtree

Like most accomplished prep wrestlers, Grand Junction senior Colton Romero began wrestling at a young age.

“I was probably six or seven years old when I first started wrestling. That’s when my dad brought me to my first practice,” Romero said