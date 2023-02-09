Grand Junction’s Colton Romero, left, battles Central’s Jordyn Willie in a 138-pound match earlier this season. Romero hopes to finish in the top four at this weekend’s regional tournament to earn a second straight trip to state.
Like most accomplished prep wrestlers, Grand Junction senior Colton Romero began wrestling at a young age.
“I was probably six or seven years old when I first started wrestling. That’s when my dad brought me to my first practice,” Romero said
As an eight-year-old, he was a Little Warrior Classic champion and placed high during his middle-school tournaments.
His skillset as a Grand Junction freshman was good enough to earn a varsity spot. Romero finished sixth at regionals, two spots from qualifying for state.
“I think that my freshman year kinda blew me away with the competition that there is in the state. I wasn’t quite prepared for that. But after my freshman year, I realized how hard I have to work to become a state placer, even a state qualifier,” Romero said.
As a sophomore, Romero was ready to take the next step. Unfortunately a concussion at the regional state-qualifying tournament knocked him out of the competition.
“That was a heartbreaker,” Romero said
Last season he did make it to state and wrestling in Ball Arena definitely opened his eyes.
“At first, it was holy cow, a huge crowd, everyone’s here. But deep down I knew that it was just me against my opponent on the mat. I had to shut the crowd out, type of a thing,” Romero said.
Romero’s coach, Tanner Ridgway, is the third head coach he has wrestled for in his time at Grand Junction, succeeding Kyle Sand and Cole Allison.
“Everyone has their different styles,” Romero said. “But they are all similar in the way they want to help us out individually and as a team. But they all ran the room pretty much the same.”
Romero, who last month placed second at the highly competitive Arvada West tournament, set some objectives for his final season.
“At the very bottom of my goals is being a state placer and leaving my name in the record book,” he said. “It would be pretty cool. But of course I want to go out there and compete for a state title and bring one home for this team.”