Grand Junction’s Evan Severs returns a shot to Vail Christian’s Leo Yang on Friday in the No. 3 Singles championship match at the Class 4A Region 8 tournament at the Elliott Tennis Center. Bottom, Jase Satterfield, right, serves as his No. 1 doubles partner, Bailey Rubinstein, waits during the final.
Bailey Rubinstein, left, and Jase Satterfield of Grand Junction High School play a doubles match during the Class 4A Region 8 tennis tournament atColorado Mesa University in Grand Junction, Colo., Friday, Oct. 7, 2022. Photo by Barton Glasser
Grand Junction High School’s Matt Silzell plays a singles match during the Class 4A Region 8 tennis tournament at Colorado Mesa University in Grand Junction, Colo., Friday, Oct. 7, 2022. Photo by Barton Glasser
Grand Junction High School’s Evans Severs serves to Leo Yang of Vail Christian School during the Class 4A Region 8 tennis tournament at Colorado Mesa University in Grand Junction, Colo., Friday, Oct. 7, 2022. Photo by Barton Glasser
Grand Junction High School’s Evan Gear plays a singles match during the Class 4A Region 8 tennis tournament at Colorado Mesa University in Grand Junction, Colo., Friday, Oct. 7, 2022. Photo by Barton Glasser
Grand Junction High School’s Evans Severs plays a singles match against Leo Yang of Vail Christian School in the Class 4A Region 8 tennis tournament at Colorado Mesa University in Grand Junction, Colo., Friday, Oct. 7, 2022. Photo by Barton Glasser
All Evan Severs needed to do to win a regional title was overcome past mistakes.
He learned from an early season loss and beat Vail Christian’s Leo Yang 6-2, 6-1 on Friday to win the Class 4A Region 8 No. 3 singles title at the Elliott Tennis Center.
Severs, a junior, and all of his Tiger teammates qualified for next week’s state tournament in Pueblo.
“Making state is my expectation, and today I was hoping to finish first or second,” Severs said. “My freshman year I made state, finishing second, and last year I won regionals, so I’d be letting myself down if I didn’t make it to state this year.”
Severs remembered his last match against Yang. It came in a dual against Vail Christian in September that Grand Junction won 4-3, but Severs lost his match 6-2, 6-3.
He used that as a learning experience and refined his game.
“I was just playing better. Last time was bad … My fundamentals were off. Today my forehand was off but I just didn’t hit that,” Severs said. “My serve has gotten a lot better and I’m playing smarter. My approach shot, specifically, has gotten a lot much better with my slices.”
The improvement was obvious.
Severs dominated the match and thrived when he worked his way to the net. He and Yang entered sequences where they would trade volleys up close, and that’s where Severs thrives.
“I like to play from the net, so it makes it a lot easier if my approach shot is working. It makes it a lot harder for them to get a ball back to me and if they do get it back, I can put it away easily,” Severs said. “It’s easier because my ground strokes aren’t as good as my volleys, so sometimes it’s just easier to put a ball away. It’s also a little more stressful on them because I’m tall and it’s a little tough to lob me or get past me.”
The Tigers had a stake in each of Friday’s seven regional finals matches.
No. 1 singles player Evan Gear lost his finals match to force a playback against Palmer Ridge’s Ian Capek. Gear won that match 6-4, 6-4. At No. 2 singles, Matthew Silzell finished lost his final but avoided a playback match to qualify for state.
In doubles, the top tandem of Jase Satterfield and Bailey Rubinstein lost in the finals but won a playback against Palmer Ridge’s Cole Murray and Connick Goodwin 6-1, 6-1. The No. 2 doubles team of Nick Silzell and Jameson Boyer beat Central’s Canaan Ross and Joseph Kirschenmann 6-3, 6-7, 6-1 to take the regional title, and the No. 3 doubles duo of Liam Pomrenke and Christian Tuttle beat Central’s Caleb Blanck and Owen Bickham 6-1, 6-0. The No. 4 doubles team of Isaac Boyer and Jack Welling also won their regional title.
Central had the opportunity to send three doubles teams to state but only one qualified — Ross and Kirschenmann.
Blanck and Bickham lost a tight playback match to Palmer Ridge’s Hudson Kruse and Henry Hedstrand 6-1, 4-6, 6-2. The No. 4 doubles team Ethan Tregilgas and Joseph Kirschenmann lost their playback to Palmer Ridge’s Alex Shook and Victor Struski 6-1, 6-3.
Fruita Monument began the Class 5A Region 6 tournament Friday in Arvada. No. 3 singles player Jack Fry and the No. 3 doubles team of Evan Prosser and Coltan Gechter advanced to the finals.