Hunter Simmons of the Grand Junction High School boys golf team turned heads at the Wildcat Invitational at Adobe Creek Golf Course on Monday.
Simmons, a freshman, shot a one under par-73 in the invite. That placed him in a tie for third place. He was one stroke behind second-place finisher Jackson Stewart and two behind the winner Garrett Exelbert, both of Basalt.
The Tigers finished second of 11 teams with a score of 222. Fruita Monument placed fifth, Palisade placed sixth and Central placed seventh with scores of 244, 258 and 269, respectively. Basalt won the invite with a 216 and had four finishers in the top eight.
After a steady performance to open the day, Simmons birdied three times on the back nine, including on each of the final two holes.
“He’s very composed for a freshman,” said GJHS coach Tom Lefebre. “He wasn’t too hard on himself if he made a mistake, he just moved on. That was really impressive.”
Don’t be fooled, each Tiger turned in a strong performance on Monday. Jack Kaul and Maddox Lovato both finished in a tie for fifth with a score of 75. Ky Korte shot a 77 to tie for 10th and Landon Scarbrough posted an 80 to tie for 17th.
“What I’m most proud of is the depth. They all worked hard over the summer, whether in tournaments or practice. To have five guys shoot 80 or below is awesome,” Lefebre said. “The goal is always to play the best you can every tournament. Every round of golf will have good and bad shots. You gotta have a mentally tough mindset where if you have a bad shot or bad bounce, just let it go and move on to the next shot.”
Dillon Jones was Fruita’s top finisher, tying for 10th with a 77. Cody Lans rounded out the top 20 with an 83 while Kaleb Holm tied for 21st with an 84. Stone Carver tied for 29th with a 91 and Dax Martinsen tied for 34th with a 96.
Dillon Crabtree had the best finisher for Central, tying for 21st with an 84. Parker Shahan tied for 24th with an 85, Nicholas Colunga and Owen Kieran tied for 39th with a 100 and Kaden Brokaw placed 45th with a 105.
Palisade senior Alex Morrall opened his season strong with a 77 to tie for 10th. Blake Hooker tied for 27th with a 90 and Ian Allen tied for 29th with a 91. Joe Morgan finished 32nd with a 92, Hunter Wagner tied for 49th with a 110 and Taylor Cowdrey finished 51st with a 112.