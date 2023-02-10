Whitney Stortz left the Class 4A state swimming championships with her head held high.
The Grand Junction High School sophomore finished fifth Thursday in the 100-yard freestyle with a time of 53.17 seconds, slightly faster than her preliminary time. Stortz was 0.19 seconds out of fourth place at the Veterans Memorial Aquatic Center in Thornton.
Stortz also placed eighth in the 50 freestyle when she touched the wall in 24.55 seconds, 0.01 seconds out of seventh.
The 200 freestyle relay team of McKinley Baum, Ryan Pomeroy, Elli Dorr and Emily Hardin finished 19th in the “B” finals.
Fruita Monument competed on the first day of the 5A meet at VMAC.
Kendyll Wilkinson was the only Wildcat in a solo events. The junior finished the 100 freestyle in 53 seconds flat for 14th place. She missed the cut for the finals by 0.30 seconds but will compete in the “B” finals. Wilkinson also finished 22nd in the 100 backstroke.
Fruita also had three relay teams competing.
The 200 medley relay team of Wilkinson, Anastacia Shaw, Kaelen Seely and Molli Atwood finished 30th. The 200 freestyle team, consisting of the same swimmers, placed 25th. The 400 freestyle team of Shaw, Seeley, Atwood and Robin Webb finished 30th.
Girls Basketball
If you’re going to end a losing streak, senior night is probably the best time to do so.
The Palisade High School girls basketball team beat Battle Mountain 23-16 on Thursday to end a six-game skid.
The Bulldogs (6-15, 1-3 Western Slope League) didn’t have much breathing room throughout the game. They led 9-7 at halftime and 20-10 entering the fourth quarter. The Huskies (4-14, 0-4 WSL) held the Bulldogs to just three points in the final frame but only scored six.
Addie Ritterbush led Palisade with 12 points and Chloe Simons scored five.