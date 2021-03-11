The road to repeating as state wrestling champion will not be easy for Grand Junction’s Kieran Thompson.
The Tigers senior will have to get through two of the top wrestlers in the state in order to earn a second crown.
Pomona junior Daniel Cardenas has won back-to-back Class 5A state wrestling championships and seeks a three-for-three mark in his prep career.
Jaron Mahler of Ponderosa has also been dominant throughout his prep career, falling to Cardenas in the 120-pound championship match at state in 2019 and losing to Thompson last year in the 132 final after winning his other two matches against Thompson in the regular season.
“It’s going to be a fun challenge if I get to wrestle both of them,” said Thompson said, who will likely face Mahler in the semifinals and Cardenas in the final at 145. “I’m a completely different wrestler this year than I was last year. I’m more confident in how I do things and how I move my feet. I’m more confident in my shot. I’m better than I was last year.
“It’s going to be fun to (potentially) wrestle Mahler and Cardenas and show my full capabilities and my full potential this year.”
Last year, when Thompson held on for a 3-2 win over Mahler for his first state championship, his victory was met with applause from the near-capacity crowd at the then-Pepsi Center in Denver. The orange-and-black-clad pockets of the crowd were particularly boisterous in their celebration.
This year, if he achieves state glory again, it’ll come in front of mostly empty seats at Southwest Motors Event Center in Pueblo.
Although it will be a strange atmosphere for an event that usually produces more fanfare than any prep sports event in Colorado, Thompson’s used to it at this point after a full year of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.
“It’s going to be a different kind of atmosphere, one that we’ve been wrestling in all season,” Thompson said. “It’s been way different. Rather than having so many fans being able to cheer you on and hype you up, there’s not going to be as many there. At the end of the day, it’s not the fans that help you win matches. It’s just believing in yourself. I believe I have great coaches behind me, helping me and hyping me up for state.”
Thompson’s road to the state tournament has seen him overcome an ankle injury that effectively held him out of the second half of the shortened regular season. However, after spending that time resting, his regional return saw him in his best form — and fitness — of the season. He ran away with the regional championship.
“It actually felt better at regionals than it did before I hurt my ankle,” Thompson said. “I think the rest really helped me recover my ankle and my mind so I could be 100% going into regionals and going into state.”
Thompson’s bid for a second title begins Saturday morning against Levi Deaguero of Adams City.
If Thompson takes home the crown again, he’ll extend Grand Junction’s state record for most individual state titles to 75 and give the Tigers at least one champion for the eighth consecutive year. It would also been the fondest farewell to the prep game possible for Thompson before he moves on to wrestle for Adams State University.
“I don’t think my perspective is going to be any different (now that I’ve won a title),” Thompson said. “I’m still hungry, I still want more and I’m still chasing more. That goal is still the same. I’ve just got to wrestle my matches, wrestle hard and have fun, just like I did last year.”