Morgan Withers didn’t really connect with sports until her sophomore year in high school.
That’s when she switched from attacker to defense on the Grand Junction High School girls lacrosse team.
She went from what she described as a timid, unsure lacrosse player to landing a Division II scholarship to play at Young Harris (Georgia) University.
Withers signed with the Mountain Lions despite not playing a game this spring — high school sports have been suspended until at least April 30 by the Colorado High School Activities Association.
With schools also closed, there was no signing ceremony, but Grand Junction sent out a detailed release on her behalf.
“Athletics had never spoken to me in a way where I found them to be truly worth it,” Withers said in the release. “Being one of two girls who came into the program (as a freshman) having already played a couple of seasons with a middle school club team, I made varsity. I started off as an attack player and I did not connect with the game whatsoever.
“I was extremely unsure of myself on and off the field with my team and myself. I let my uncertainty get the best of me so I never got the chance to prove myself on the field as a capable player.”
With seven seniors graduating, she said she knew she needed to take on a bigger role as a sophomore, and moved to defense.
“As a starting defensive player, I became extremely aggressive and agile,” she said. “I changed my mindset to be completely set on what I had to do to get possession of the ball. I became connected with lacrosse like never before.”
She recorded 11 ground balls as a sophomore, 18 last season, and caused 12 turnovers. After scoring only one goal in her first two seasons combined, she scored four her junior year. She was a team captain as a junior and senior and an honorable mention all-state player as a sophomore.
Withers also swam and ran cross country for the Tigers, was the swim team’s rookie of the year in 2017 and the outstanding senior girl and the team captain on the cross country team this past fall.
After her sophomore season, Withers was hooked on lacrosse, and set her sights on playing in college.
“Through defense, I fell in love with this sport and realized that it would truly be amazing if I could ever have the opportunity to take lacrosse to the next level of play,” she said.
That led to playing on a club team in Denver, and last summer she and her family decided the best thing for her was to stay with teammates in Aurora for several weeks at a time so she could play for True Colorado, a traveling team.
Playing in three tournaments on the East Coast led to her getting noticed by coaches at Young Harris.
“I was immediately drawn to the program, seeing as they are DII and highly competitive,” Withers said of the Mountain Lions. “Being on an athletics team is so much more than just simply learning a sport. Through athletics, I have had the opportunity to form unbreakable bonds with my teammates and I have had the opportunity to make an impact on other people’s lives and in turn have mine impacted.
“I have formed so many connections just through athletics that have followed me off of the field and truly have changed my life.”