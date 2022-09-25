The Central High School football team entered Friday night’s matchup with Glenwood Springs allowing only 14 points in three of their first four games and 230 yards rushing per game.
Demons quarterback Joaquin Sandoval had 152 yards rushing on three carries in the first half of Glenwood’s 28-6 victory.
On the Demons’ second drive of the game, Sandoval scampered 72 yards down the right sideline for a touchdown and a 6-0 lead. The Warriors (2-3) answered with a 13-play, nearly 7-minute drive fueled by the running of Santana Martinez and Antonio Atencio, but Central turned the ball over on downs at Glenwood’s 7.
Sandoval delivered again, with an 82-yard run to flip the field. Mason Markovich scored on a 14-yard run to put the Demons (3-2) up 13-7. With less than three minutes left in the second quarter, Central quarterback Devin Hickey fumbled and Glenwood’s Oliver Walz scooped up the loose ball and returned it 32 yards for a score.
Markovich scored his second touchdown of the game, a 7-yard run, in the fourth quarter and Hickey threw a 10-yard TD pass to Johan Treviso to complete the scoring.
Overland 20, Grand Junction 13: Talil Seals-Fisher caught two touchdown passes, including a 70-yard catch and run in the second quarter to lift the Blazers (2-3) past the Tigers (1-4).
Anthony Veasley threw three touchdown passes to lead Overland.
Montrose 42, Lutheran 26: The Red Hawks (3-2) ran for six touchdowns — four in the first half and two in the second — to win their third straight game.
Rifle 28, Brush 23: The Bears led 14-10 entering the second half, but the Beetdiggers used a 12-yard pass and a 12-yard run to move into the red zone with less than 5 minutes left in the third quarter.
Facing a fourth and goal from the 1, Brush went for it and scored to take a 17-14 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
The Bears’ defense came up with a big play, as Jesus Martinez snagged an interception to shift the momentum. The pick led to the go-ahead, 30-yard touchdown pass to Joel Valencia to put Rifle (2-2) back in front 21-17 with less then 5 minutes left in the game.
Two minutes later, the Bears scored on a 31-yard touchdown pass to give them some breathing room. The Beetdiggers (1-3) scored a touchdown with less than 1 minute left in the game, but missed the two-point conversion and Rifle then ran out the clock.
North Fork 24, Cedaredge 12: Ace Connelly, Hayden Moreno and Dylan Prescott all had rushing touchdowns to lift the Miners (2-2, 1-1 Class 1A League 1) past the Bruins (3-2, 1-1).
Luke Maxey threw for 164 yards and two touchdowns — one to Jackson Cooper, the other to Kevin Barron — and Brady Cooper had six catches for 66 yards for Cedaredge.
North Fork junior Maddie Brezonick kicked her first varsity field goal in the fourth quarter of the win.
Meeker 41, Roaring Fork 8: Clay Crawford and Connor Blunt both ran for more than 100 yards and the Cowboys (3-1, 2-0 1A League 1) had 298 yards on the ground in the rout of the Rams.
Crawford had 114 yards and scored two touchdowns — a 25-yard score in the first quarter and a 2-yard run in the third — and Blunt had 100 yards and one touchdown — a 35-yard scamper in the first quarter.
Ryan Sullivan and Dagon Dade also had rushing touchdowns and Sullivan added a 35-yard touchdown pass to Jace Mobley.
Delta 31, The Academy 17: The No. 3-ranked Panthers ran for four touchdowns to beat the fourth-ranked Wildcats on Saturday.
Landen Clay had two 1-yard scoring runs, Esai Carrillo had a 60-yard run and Connor Workman scored from 5-yards out for Delta (5-0).
Plateau Valley snapped a three-game losing streak to begin the season with a 44-14 victory over Dolores.
Grand Valley lost its second straight game, falling to Manual 46-20 on Saturday.