Central Arizona's Tyrese Johnson starts to celebrate Friday night after crossing home plate after hitting a solo home run in the sixth inning of the Vaqueros' 7-4 victory over Walters State at the Alpine Bank Junior College World Series. Johnson's home run broke the tournament record for home runs in one tournament. With one game left to be played, there have been 69 home runs hit at Suplizio Field this week. The previous record for long balls was 66 — set in 2017.
Central Arizona's Kiko Romero rounds third base Friday night after hitting a three-run home run in the fifth inning of the Vaqueros' 7-4 over Walters State at the Alpine Bank Junior College World Series. Romero's home run gave him a record-tying six home runs in one JUCO World Series.
Scott Crabtree
All season, the Central Arizona College baseball team plays in a wood-bat region. In the postseason, the Vaqueros make the switch to metal bats.
The switch was smooth.
Central Arizona (59-13) advanced to the championship game of the Alpine Bank Junior College World Series on Friday night with a 7-4 victory over Walters State Community College (Tennessee). Central Arizona plays Cowley College (Kansas) for the National Junior College Athletic Association championship.
“The metal bats help, but the wood bats are a great transition tool,” Central Arizona coach Anthony Gilich said. “I do think it goes back to training. We have a great training program. Our bat speed is better as a result.”
Bat speed allows the hitters to get their bats around and make contact quicker, which produces a greater exit velocity off the bat as well.
The Vaqueros' bats have erupted this postseason. The offense has exploded for 43 runs, 55 hits and 17 home runs in five games at Suplizio Field in the JUCO World Series.
Since they switched to aluminum bats after the region tournament, the Vaqueros have scored 105 runs, have 125 hits and hit 26 home runs in 10 games. They have won nine elimination games since the postseason has started.
Kiko Romero has led the way. The right fielder has hit six home runs in the tournament, tying a JUCO World Series record for an individual in one tournament. Jeff Kipila from Brookdale (New Jersey) in 1986 and Jerry Sherpherd from Middle Georgia in 1990 also hit six home runs in one JUCO World Series. Romero hit a three-run home run in the fifth inning to give the Vaquerous a 3-2 lead.
“Metal (bats) are definitely cheaper,” Romero said. “I think we finished our regional on a Saturday and started hitting with metal bats in practice on Sunday (before the West District). If we want to do this, you have to make the transition.”
Walters State tied the game with a run in the bottom of the fifth, but Tyrese Johnson hit a solo home run to give the Vaqueros a 4-3 lead.
“We see the ball well and it transitions good for us," Johnson said.
His home run broke a tournament record for total home runs in a World Series for all teams with 67. Two more were hit later in the game to push the record to 69 — with one more game to be played.