Fruita Monument’s Will Stewart, left, is one of two freshmen for the Wildcats whose families have produced a state champion. Tatum Williams is the other. Two other freshmen on the Western Slope, Cedaredge’s Ethan Toothaker and Tel Geyer, also hope to continue their family tradition of winning a state title. Stewart’s father won three state crowns, Williams’ brother and Toothaker’s uncle each won one state title and Geyer’s brother won twice.
Will Stewart of Fruita Monument says the individual nature of golf helps him on the wrestling mat, since he has to rely on himself in each sport. Stewart qualified for the state wrestling tournament last season.
Fruita Monument’s Will Stewart, left, is one of two freshmen for the Wildcats whose families have produced a state champion. Tatum Williams is the other. Two other freshmen on the Western Slope, Cedaredge’s Ethan Toothaker and Tel Geyer, also hope to continue their family tradition of winning a state title. Stewart’s father won three state crowns, Williams’ brother and Toothaker’s uncle each won one state title and Geyer’s brother won twice.
Scott Crabtree/The Daily Sentinel
Grand Junction’s Landon Scarbrough is a three-sport athlete, playing baseball in the spring after golf and wrestling seasons.
Scott Crabtree
Scott Crabtree/The Daily Sentinel
Grand Junction’s Landon Scarbrough, right, tries to take down Hassin Maynes on Wednesday night during a 120-pound first-round match at the Jackpot Duals.
Scott Crabtree/The Daily Sentinel
Landon Scarbrough is a three-sport athlete for Grand Junction, playing golf, wrestling and baseball. Golf has helped him in his other sports.
Scott Crabtree
Landon Scarbrough watches a shot Monday during the GJ Tiger Invitational at Bookcliff Country Club.
Scott Crabtree
Landon Scarbrough watches a shot Monday during the GJ Tiger Invitational at Bookcliff Country Club.
Scott Crabtree
Photos by Scott Crabtree/The Daily Sentinel
Landon Scarbrough watches a putt Monday during the GJ Tiger Invitational at Bookcliff Country Club.
Scott Crabtree
Landon Scarbrough watches a putt Monday during the GJ Tiger Invitational at Bookcliff Country Club.
Scott Crabtree
Will Stewart watches a putt Monday during the GJ Tiger Invitational at Bookcliff Country Club.
Scott Crabtree
Will Stewart chips onto the green Monday during the GJ Tiger Invitational at Bookcliff Country Club.
Scott Crabtree
Will Stewart hits a tee shot Monday during the GJ Tiger Invitational at Bookcliff Country Club.
Scott Crabtree
Will Stewart watches a putt Monday during the GJ Tiger Invitational at Bookcliff Country Club.
Scott Crabtree
Will Stewart of Fruita Monument says the individual nature of golf helps him on the wrestling mat, since he has to rely on himself in each sport. Stewart qualified for the state wrestling tournament last season.
Golf and wrestling might not seem like they go hand in hand, but the sports are a match made in heaven for Will Stewart and Landon Scarbrough.
Stewart is coming off of an appearance in the state wrestling tournament last season for Fruita Monument High School and is finding his groove with the Wildcats’ golf team.
Wrestling was his first love, having picked it up from his father.
“I got serious (with golf) about two years ago; I started entering golf tournaments and stuff when before I would just play with my family,” Stewart said.
Golf certainly has had its learning curves for Stewart.
What surprised him is how mentally demanding golf is, contrary to its calm appearance. You have to be locked in for every shot on every hole when rounds last four hours.
Take a bad shot? Too bad, you have to move on to the next one.
“Like anything, it’s really hard. But the better I get, the more I realize how much every little thing matters,” Stewart said.
Stewart said he struggled a bit at the GJ Tiger Invitational at the Bookcliff Country Club on Monday. The sophomore tied for 50th and shot a 91, but he sees himself improving and believes he’s a better golfer today than he was last year.
And that’s why he sticks to the links and the mat because it’s all on him to perform.
“I think golf and wrestling are actually very similar because it’s an individual sport,” Stewart said. “I mean, you do have a team, but you’re the one who controls your outcome. When you’re putting in the work, it shows out there.”
Scarbrough has similar feelings about the sport.
Golf is pretty new for the Grand Junction senior. Baseball is his first love, and he has been playing it since he was about 4 years old. Scarbrough started wrestling in middle school.
“My friend Hunter Birch got me into golf my freshman year. He took me to the course one day and it seemed fun, so I stuck with it,” Scarbrough said. “I wasn’t good at it when I started and I wanted to get better, so I just kept working.”
Scarbrough said adapting from a baseball swing to a golf swing took some time. He tied for seventh place Monday with a four over par-71 and birdied three times on the back nine.
Scarbrough appears determined to keep up his good performances and is a student of a game he joined on a whim just four years ago.
“The mental game of golf has helped me a lot with baseball and wrestling,” he said. “Just focus on the task at hand and take it one thing at a time.”
It’s fitting that the host Tigers won Monday’s invitational.
The Tigers’ first team had the best score of the 17 participating teams with a 221. The Tigers’ second team finished 10th with a 256. Fruita Monument tied for sixth with a 242, Palisade placed ninth with a 249 and Central finished 13th with a 273.
For the Tigers’ first team, Jack Kaul, Hunter Simmons and Scarbrough tied for second with a 73. Ky Korte and Maddox Lovato tied for 12th at 76. For the Tigers’ second team, Ben Coleman tied for seventh with a 75, Avery Click tied for 46th with an 89, Hunter Birch tied for 52nd with a 92, and Koen Wright and Steven Lyman tied for 56th with a 93.
Dillon Jones led the way for Fruita with a 73 and a second-place tie. Kaleb Holm tied for 32nd with an 84, Cody Lans tied for 36th with an 85, Stone Carver finished 49th with a 90, and Jacob Johnson and Stewart tied for 50th with a 91. Dax Martinsen rounded out the group with a 93 to tie for 56th.
Blake Hooker was Palisade’s best finisher, tying for 23rd with a 79. Alex Morrall tied for 30th with an 83, Ian Allen tied for 39th with an 87, Joe Morgan tied for 42nd with an 88 and Stewart Nowak tied for 65th with a 98.
Dillon Crabtree was Central’s best finisher, tying for 39th with an 87. Parkar Shahan tied for 52nd with a 92 and Owen Kieran tied for 59th with a 94. Elijah Buniger shot a 97 to tie for 63rd and Kaden Brokaw tied for 74th with a 103. Gavin Metli rounded out the group with a 111 to tie for 82nd.