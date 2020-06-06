Cap bumps replaced handshakes on the 18th green.
Bunkers were raked as best they could with their feet, and pins stayed firmly in the cup Friday at Bookcliff Country Club.
The Colorado West Amateur played on despite COVID-19, and for most players, it was their first tournament of the summer. Several adjustments were made to keep contact at a minimum, including golfers asked not gather after their round.
For the most part, though, it was golf under the “new normal.”
“It’s been great,” said Nick Loper, one of several Denver golfers who drove across the mountains to enter the tournament, one of the first in the state this season. “It’s just nice to feel normal.”
Loper said Friday’s round was maybe his 12th of the season, but his first tournament and his first CWA.
“Honestly there’s nothing to get used to other than you don’t rake your bunkers and keep the pin in,” he said.
There was one other difference — they had their temperature taken at the check-in tent.
“I never thought in a million years that would happen,” said Klay Martinez, who will be a senior at Montrose High School in the fall.
Temperatures rose on the course, hitting triple digits in the afternoon, and there was a little rust in some players’ games, but for the most part, it was nice just to be able to play tournament golf again.
“Everybody’s been playing golf, so I don’t know it’s any different,” said Jim Truitt, who came up from Lake Havasu, Arizona, to play. “It’s a different level of golf. In a tournament, everybody picks their game up a little bit.”
Four men are within two strokes of one another at the top of the championship flight.
Nolan Miller of Hiwan Golf Club in Evergreen and Clint Finkbiner, who plays at Tiara Rado and Lincoln Park, are tied at 4-under-par 67. Both carded five birdies and only one bogey in the first round, with Dylan Wonnacott of Fox Hill in Longmont one stroke back at 68 and Bookcliff's Scott Sullivan, the men's golf coach at Colorado Mesa, one more shot back at 69.
Jeb Savage of Rifle Creek used three birdies on the back nine to shoot 3-under 68 and lead the first flight by three strokes over Colorado Mesa player Dane Ang, who shot 1-over 72.
Darrin Blair, who plays in the Tiara Rado and Lincoln Park men's clubs, shot 4-over 75 to lead the second flight by one stroke over Jacob Sessum, whose home course is Redlands Mesa. Another stroke back is Jake Brown of Bookcliff and Dave Sorel of Glenwood Springs.
Bob Rognmoe of Denver shot 6-over 77 for a one-stroke lead in the third flight over Nick Daniel, who is playing on his home course, and Brayden Kelley of Adobe Creek. Four more players are another stroke back at 79.
Jeff Kadereit of Redlands Mesa leads the fourth fight with a 79, one stroke ahead of a pair of Lincoln Park golfers, Scott Baumgardner and David Ely. Brandon Clouse of Rifle Creek shot a 77 to lead the fifth flight, with Matthew Coker of Silver Creek Valley in San Jose, California, second with an 80.
Dan Penny of Adobe Creek shot an 87 to lead the sixth flight, with Ryan Lorimor of Bookcliff second with a 90.
The 100-degree day didn’t bother Truitt one bit.
“It’s 110, 112 (in Arizona). This is awesome,” he said. “I’m loving this. People are going, ‘Oh it’s so hot.’ This is not hot. I’m loving it.”
He wasn’t loving his final hole of the day, when he landed in a greenside bunker, then ran a putt past the hole on the signature slick greens at Bookcliff. Bunker play could be tricky, he said, because of the lack of rakes.
“If you get in a bunker you could get in somebody’s footprint. I try to kind of clean it up,” he said. Tournament rules allowed for relief if a ball landed in a footprint or unrepaired spot in bunkers. “I was in two of them today and you could see where people didn’t clean up their footprints. That’s what it is now. Maybe it’ll go back to what it was at some point, I don’t know.
“The whole tournament thing is weird. The way they’re running it totally different than what it usually is, but it is what it is. What do you do?”
Another change was a lack of scorecards — the players kept score on an tournament app on their phones. All scoring was done online, with no scoreboards posted at the clubhouse. Instead of a sit-down meal, the club is providing box lunches each day, again, an attempt to keep gatherings to a minimum. A few small tables were set up on the lawn outside the clubhouse where golfers could eat and relax after their round.
Len Ashford also came over from Denver. The former athletic director at Thomas Jefferson High School has been playing in the CWA since 1981, although he missed a few when he was still working. Courses in Denver were slow to open this spring, so he’s only played a handful of rounds.
“I think I’ve played five or six times,” he said. “Most of the courses that are open you still can’t practice putting on the putting green, or all the practice facilities are closed.
“I’ve been retired for 18 years. This is my passion, being able to play golf. I love go to around and play in these local tournaments. You always meet nice people and just have a good time.”
He admitted he would have liked to have pulled the pin on some short putts, but that’s a trade-off he can live with to play tournament golf again.
Martinez has been playing this spring, but Friday was his first tournament round since the high school season his past fall.
“I hope we get a season this year for golf,” said Martinez, who sported his team golf shirt and cap. The Colorado High School Activities Association has formed a task force to come up with a plan to play in the fall.
Playing in an open tournament is a good experience for the soon-to-be senior for the Indians, but he said it wasn’t that much different from a prep tournament — except he got to drive his own cart instead of lugging his own clubs.
“It’s very fun,” he said. “It didn’t go very well (he shot 100), but it’s still fun to get out here.”