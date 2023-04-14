Jonathan Gonzalez was angry at himself.
The junior middle infielder for the Colorado Mesa baseball team had won the starting job at second base but the season began, Gonzalez couldn’t buy a hit. In his first six games, he had only two hits — one double and one triple — and only one RBI.
“I was really hard on myself the first three weeks because I came in here, I knew my role from last year and I wanted to be a every-day guy and help the team,” Gonzalez said. “This start was like, this is not what’s gonna make me an every-day guy. I was getting mad at myself and in practice I would struggle in some BP rounds.”
After an 0-for-3 performance, with two errors, against Northwest Nazarene on Feb. 24, CMU coach Chris Hanks sat Gonzalez down and started freshman Kennedy Hara.
A couple of weeks later, Hara pulled a hamstring, which opened the door for Gonzalez again, despite his .100 batting average.
“I was swinging at pitches I usually don’t swing at, I was chasing a lot of pitches,” he said. “I usually don’t strike out, I put the ball in play.”
After watching video, he made an adjustment in his swing to help him see pitches better and has been making contact earlier, allowing him to drive the ball. Since returning to the lineup, Gonzalez has hit .375 with two home runs and 16 RBI and hasn’t made an error, boosting his season batting average to .303.
“When he had failure early, he really went to work and did some different things,” Hanks said. “When we sat him and started playing Kennedy and he was playing great, then he pulled his hamstring and had to sit him for a weekend and Jonathan got back in after sitting. Sometimes when you sit like that, you reset and it sharpens you up.”
His breakout game came against Metro State, when Gonzalez went 3 for 4, was hit by a pitch and drove in two runs.
“There were two things I could have done,” Gonzalez said of how he reacted to losing his starting job. “I could have just fell or I could have risen to the occasion and I feel I’ve risen to the occasion. The game that helped me have the utmost confidence is when we played Metro and Kennedy had gotten hurt. I was like, all right, here’s my shot and this could be my last shot, but I’m gonna make the most of it. In that last game when I hit the double down the line, I’m like, let’s go. I’m here and I’m going to stay.”
And he’s stayed in the lineup, with Hara getting spot starts to stay sharp. It’s a formula that’s worked for years at CMU, with Hanks going with the hot hand but making sure bench players are ready when they get their chance. He’s used that formula nearly every week at the corner infield positions, evaluating players in practice, right up through pregame batting practice.
The same will hold true this weekend when the No. 9 Mavericks (27-8) face No. 3 Rollins College (25-9) in a three-game series at The Diamond, starting at 6:05 tonight. The Tars are the first team from Florida to play the Mavericks in Grand Junction since CMU became a four-year institution.
The series is being touted as the Division II series of the week, testing both teams before regional play begins. The Mavericks have a three-game lead on Metro State in their quest for an 11th straight RMAC championship with 12 games remaining before the conference tournament.
The Sunshine State Conference doesn’t have a conference tournament. Rollins took two of three from Tampa two weeks ago, and is one game behind the Spartans in the SSC.
Last season, the Tars swept Tampa in their super-regional to reach the Division II College World Series, losing in the semifinals. The Mavericks lost in the South Central super-regional to Angelo State, which is ranked No. 1 in the nation.
“It’s just a great opportunity,” Hanks said of the nonconference series. CMU will open next season at Rollins. “We’re looking at it as a great challenge, a fun series, something new and different. I’ve been doing this long enough now where I enjoy playing hew people, new challenges. They’re (second to) Tampa in the Sunshine Conference, which is probably the best conference in the country in Division II. We’re just glad they were wiling to come out here.”
After Saturday afternoon’s game, CMU will honor Hanks, who earlier this season won his 1,000th game as the Mavs’ skipper.
CMU is expected to start Jacob Rhoades (1-2) tonight against Rollins’ right-hander Edward Berry (3-2). Saturday’s matchup should be a good one, with CMU sending lefty Kannon Handy (4-1) against the Tars’ ace, Nick Berger (3-2), who has a 1.09 ERA. Sunday it’s expected to be freshman Liam Hohenstein (4-o) against Kieran Casey (2-2).
“This is a big test for us,” Gonzalez said. “It’s cool to be in the polls and stuff, but that doesn’t mean anything to us. We want to play teams like this, we want close games, we want to show what we can do, especially since we’re going in as underdogs. We want to show people that this is our home and we know ho to take care of business.”