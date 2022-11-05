Grand Junction’s independent baseball team is getting mythical.
The club, formerly known as the Rockies, unveiled its new logo and branding as the Grand Junction Jackalopes in a Friday news release.
Grand Junction’s independent baseball team is getting mythical.
The club, formerly known as the Rockies, unveiled its new logo and branding as the Grand Junction Jackalopes in a Friday news release.
With a mascot inspired by the mythical mammal of the great frontier, the team’s colors are now purple for the mountain majesties, blue for the sky we see nearly every day and brown representing the desert sunset we’re treated to every evening.
“The Jackalope doesn’t represent Grand Junction 100%, but it’s a mythical creature in the entirety of the Pioneer Baseball League,” said Mick Ritter, general manager for the Jackalopes. “Colorado, Montana, Utah, Idaho. If you’re in these states, you know what a jackalope is.”
A jackalope is a portmanteau of jackrabbit and antelope and originates from tall tales in Wyoming. Legend has it, these hopping horned animals only mate during flashes of lightning, can imitate human voice and, like many Coloradans, love whiskey.
The logo highlights most of those attributes. Nesting on the Jackalopes’ horns is a baseball bat with a blue bolt mark (possibly a reference to the baseball film The Natural). Behind the Jackalope is a purple baseball diamond and a black Grand Mesa. In front of it is a crooked sign reading “Grand Junction” inspired by the road signs from Western films.
The logo was designed in-house by Future Legends, the Windsor-based company that purchased the club in August from GJR, LLC, essentially a limb of the Colorado Rockies. Ownership officially transferred on Oct. 1. Mike Tollin, an Emmy-award-winning producer, is the managing owner of the club. The team opened a naming contest for fans to float ideas on a new branding for a team whose attendance and public interest has appeared to wane since the team lost its MLB affiliation.
Jackalope was submitted multiple times. Through a random number generator, Grand Junction resident Jennifer Schmalz is credited by the club as the contest winner. Coincidentally, Schmalz first submitted the name, the release said.
“I believe the name Jackalopes is creative, funny and represents Grand Junction well,” Schmalz said in the news release. “As a Colorado native, you always hear about the elusive jackalope and people joking about hunting them, so I thought what a great name that would be for a baseball team.”
This is the first of a handful of logo rollouts, Ritter said, with future unveilings for secondary logos on the way. Ritter added that players and coaches have responded well to the team name.
In its last season as the Grand Junction Rockies, the team won its first Pioneer League championship in Grand Junction.
Efforts to get Jackalope gear for fans is also underway but there have been delays in merchandise orders, Ritter added. That was expected and, in part, prompted urgency from the team in selecting new branding.
“We’re hoping to have merchandising within the next few weeks. Definitely before the holiday season,” Ritter said. “We want to have uniforms soon. Hats are the issue, they’re tough to be made and there aren’t many companies that make them.”
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Chance of Rain: 1%
Sunrise: 07:45:27 AM
Sunset: 06:09:48 PM
Humidity: 74%
Wind: SE @ 9 mph
UV Index: 0 Low
Cloudy. Low 29F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 2%
Sunrise: 07:46:32 AM
Sunset: 06:08:46 PM
Humidity: 67%
Wind: SSE @ 7 mph
UV Index: 3 Moderate
Mostly cloudy skies. Low 36F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 15%
Sunrise: 06:47:38 AM
Sunset: 05:07:45 PM
Humidity: 66%
Wind: SSE @ 4 mph
UV Index: 3 Moderate
Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 43F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of Rain: 1%
Sunrise: 06:48:44 AM
Sunset: 05:06:46 PM
Humidity: 42%
Wind: SSE @ 15 mph
UV Index: 3 Moderate
Partly cloudy skies. Low 46F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of Rain: 41%
Sunrise: 06:49:51 AM
Sunset: 05:05:49 PM
Humidity: 40%
Wind: S @ 21 mph
UV Index: 3 Moderate
Showers early becoming a steady light rain late. Low 37F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%.
Chance of Rain: 56%
Sunrise: 06:50:57 AM
Sunset: 05:04:53 PM
Humidity: 69%
Wind: SW @ 12 mph
UV Index: 2 Low
Snow showers before midnight. Becoming partly cloudy later. Low 27F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 40%.
Chance of Rain: 8%
Sunrise: 06:52:03 AM
Sunset: 05:03:59 PM
Humidity: 61%
Wind: NW @ 7 mph
UV Index: 3 Moderate
Clear skies. Low around 20F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.