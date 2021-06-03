Viktor Woldruff had three hits and three RBI, including a two-run triple, as the Grand Junction High School baseball team rolled to a 15-4, five-inning home win Wednesday over Glenwood Springs.
Noah Martinez, Walker Naramore and Shawn Meisner each contributed two hits and two RBI for the Tigers (5-9), who snapped a three-game skid. Blaine Butler and Jon Christensen had two hits, an RBI and three runs apiece.
GIRLS LACROSSE
Maya DeGeorge scored five goals and assisted on two more, Bridget Bankert scored five goals with an assist, and Rilee Powless scored four goals with two assists as Grand Junction beat Telluride 17-11 at Canyon View Park to remain undefeated.
Amelia Knaysi scored a goal and assisted on two more for the Tigers (5-0, 4-0 5A/4A Mountain League) against the Miners (2-2, 2-1 Mountain). Riley Pope and Myka Neville both had a goal and an assist and Zenobia Byerly contributed an assist.